IntelliSite Acquires Broad Sky Networks, Forms Holding Company

FORT MILL, S.C. and BEND, Ore., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelliSite Corporation announced today the purchase of Broad Sky Networks, a fast growing, business-class wireless internet provider specializing in emerging 5G wireless and global wireless connectivity for IoT enterprise solutions and services.

IntelliSite Corporation is the industry's most complete IoT Lifecyle, Heuristic-Based Monitoring (hBM) and Smart Community as-a-Service (SCaaS) solution provider. With the addition of Broad Sky Networks, IntelliSite is bringing together two customer-centric companies committed to excellence and innovation in IoT solutions, wireless connectivity, and AI with a deep bench of talent and established partnerships across the industry.

"Since our founding in 2003 by Mike Mudd, we have been committed to making wireless work," said Ron Ireland, President of Broad Sky Networks. "This acquisition enables Broad Sky to continue to scale and expand our 5G ready connectivity solutions and bring new solutions to our customers and common technology partners. Broad Sky's success to date has been made possible thanks to the vision of Mudd in seeing the future of wireless nearly 20 years ago, and more importantly the hard work, dedication and commitment of the Broad Sky team." Mike Mudd will remain as an advisor.

Concurrent with the acquisition, IntelliSite has created a new international, technology-focused, holding company EPIC IO Technology (EPIC IO). Under the agreement, IntelliSite and Broad Sky Networks will continue to operate as independent subsidiaries of EPIC IO, with offices in the US, Argentina, Costa Rica and Mexico, while extending their collective services to benefit valued customers and partners.

"EPIC IO, will be focused on creating innovative, enriched-data analytics platforms, driving toward a safer, smarter and more connected world explained Ken Mills, CEO of EPIC IO and IntelliSite.

"We found in Broad Sky and IntelliSite two companies that not only share common partnerships and business goals, but also work culture, values, and ethics. Extreme ownership of our work, problem solving, integrity, and customer-success focus, across a global, united team is what we bring to our valued customers and partners. In fact, it's this combined value system that inspired the name EPIC IO, an acronym of our joint values."

EPIC IO's combined offerings — wireless connectivity solutions, satellite and Future 5G, a la carte IoT applications, artificial intelligence and end-to-end, subscription-based software — are focused on delivering a smarter, safer and more connected world. Whether the goal is reducing pedestrian traffic deaths to zero, protecting valuable community assets from theft or vandalism, helping businesses get back to work safely midst a global pandemic, or simply making wireless work for enterprises across the globe; EPIC IO's services provide impactful technology-enabled outcomes throughout the public sector, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and more.

About EPIC IO TechnologiesEPIC IO Technologies, headquartered in Fort Mill, SC is an international technology holding company focused on wireless connectivity, innovative enriched-data analytics platforms, and outcome-based technology solutions powered by IoT and AI. For more information, visit www.EPICIO.com

About Broad Sky NetworksBroad Sky is a leading, single-source wireless provider for primary, temporary, failover, IoT, POTS replacement, satellite, and Future 5G across the U.S. and Canada. The company custom-engineers connectivity solutions for mid-market and enterprise customers designed to scale with their existing and future network infrastructure requirements. Broad Sky's leadership in wireless earned them a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 with rankings on the MSP 501 list in 2019 and 2020. For more information, visit www.broadskynetworks.net or via LinkedIn.

About IntelliSite CorporationIntelliSite® provides the industry's most complete AI-enabled Edge Computing solution. Its applied solutions of Heuristic-Based Monitoring (hBM) and Smart Communities as-a-Service (SCaaS) are utilized by mid-market and enterprise-class customers, partners, and federal, state, and local governments worldwide. IntelliSite's discovery and assessment methodology, combined with its blue-chip Partner Ecosystem and world-class IntelliCare service and support, delivers the very best outcome-based solutions and sets industry standards for the most reliable edge computing solution for their clients. For more information, visit www.intellisite.io or via LinkedIn .

