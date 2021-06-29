Intellinetics Launches Business Process Outsourcing Services

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellinetics, Inc., (OTCQB: INLX) a cloud-based document solutions provider, today announced the launch of its new Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services to meet the evolving needs of existing customers and expand its service offering into other markets .

To better meet growing market demand for new business and service models, driven by a virtual workforce, Intellinetics is excited to launch expanded BPO solutions. Intellinetics' integrated solutions are anchored by Accounts Payable invoice processing, digital mail-room services, and claims processing, and are a strategic and seamless expansion of core competencies in document conversions, digital and paper-based mail processing, enterprise content management solutions, and records storage and retrieval.

In a post-pandemic environment, business functions have fundamentally changed. Tools, best-practices and technologies that enable virtual work models are in high demand and Intellinetics is focused on playing a key role. To win, businesses must be laser-focused on their customers, innovation, and business performance and often outsource critical non-strategic cost-centers to reduce costs, increase agility, and accelerate growth. Intellinetics' BPO solutions enable customers to make this transition tailored to their unique goals and requirements.

"Our BPO services are a natural strategic expansion for our business," said James F. DeSocio, President & CEO of Intellinetics. "For us, BPO is a vertically integrated model that delivers results and peace of mind for our customers - one partner who does it all. Intellinetics offers electronic content management, document conversion and cloud migration solutions for government, K-12, law enforcement, healthcare and commercial customers. Our digital mailroom service can be as straightforward as scanning your physical mail and forwarding it to your team in an electronic format. However, we can take it to next level and incorporate traditional scanning with advanced capture through optical character recognition (OCR), machine learning (ML), and API data integration to capture important information from your documents and route it to other business processes."

"Our mission is to not only automate tedious tasks like invoicing, mail processing, and document redaction, but to fundamentally transform the way our customers can leverage data and information at every stage of the process. Starting with things like paper mail BPO, legacy record scanning, and organizing and hosting unstructured digital documents, to providing efficient workflow routing, business intelligence (BI) and data visualization, Intellinetics has solutions and best practices to drive change, eliminate inefficiencies, and quickly adapt to market conditions."

"As a long time Intellinetics customer, it's exciting to know they are constantly innovating and transforming their platform and services to meet our changing work environments," said Kevin Mathew, Application Support Manager, On Top of the World Communities (OTOW). "The ability to have them effortlessly automate the routing and approval process, as well as the general ledger coding, of our AP invoices enables us to focus on other strategic decisions for our business."

Continued DeSocio, "When businesses outsource to Intellinetics they experience technological efficiencies, achieve cost reduction, leverage highly-skilled professionals, improve productivity, and can focus on their core business activities and mission."

About Intellinetics , Inc.

Intellinetics, Inc., located in Columbus, Ohio, is a cloud-based document services software provider. Its IntelliCloud ™ suite of solutions serve a mission-critical role for organizations in highly regulated, risk and compliance-intensive markets in Healthcare, K-12, Public Safety, Public Sector, Risk Management, Financial Services and beyond. IntelliCloud solutions make content secure, compliant, and process-ready to drive innovation, efficiencies, and growth. Through its Image Technology Group and production scanning department, hundreds of millions of images have been converted from paper to digital, paper to microfilm, and microfiche to microfilm for business and federal, county, and municipal governments. Its operations in Madison Heights, Michigan, also provides its clients with long-term paper and microfilm storage and retrieval options. For additional information, please visit www.intellinetics.com .

About On Top of the World Communities (OTOW)

On Top of the World Communities & Related Entities, Inc. is one of the oldest privately held construction and land development companies in Florida, specializing in active adult retirement living in Ocala, FL. The company, founded by Sidney Colen, began building in 1947 and has constructed homes for tens of thousands of satisfied buyers throughout Florida. For additional information, please visit https://ontopoftheworldcommunities.com/.

Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release which are not purely historical, including statements regarding expanded business process outsourcing services; future business and growth; future revenues; increased profit margins; market penetration; execution of Intellinetics' business plan, strategy, direction and focus; and other intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, projections, plans or strategies regarding future growth, financial results, and other future events mentioned in this release are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks associated with the effect of changing economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19 and related governmental actions and orders on customers, suppliers, employees and the economy and our industry, Intellinetics' ability to execute on its business plan and strategy, customary risks attendant to acquisitions, trends in the products markets, variations in Intellinetics' cash flow or adequacy of capital resources, market acceptance risks, the success of Intellinetics' solutions providers, including human services, health care, and education, technical development risks, and other risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in its reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in Intellinetics' most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as well as subsequently filed reports on Form 8-K. Intellinetics cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Intellinetics disclaims any obligation and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release. Expanded and historical information is made available to the public by Intellinetics on its website at www.intellinetics.com or at www.sec.gov .

