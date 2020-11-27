IntelligentCross ATS To Hold Charity Trading Day To Benefit Tuesday's Children

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Imperative Execution, Inc. - the financial technology company that created IntelligentCross, an AI-powered alternative trading system built to reduce market impact - a key institutional trading cost - announced that, for the second consecutive year, it will be hosting a charity trading day on Giving Tuesday, December 1. Imperative Execution will donate IntelligentCross's net commissions for December 1, 2020 to Tuesday's Children, the organization formed in the wake of 9/11 that provides a lifetime of healing for families who have been forever changed by terrorism, military conflict or mass violence.

The New York Mets, a long-standing partner of Tuesday's Children, is proud to join forces with IntelligentCross this Giving Tuesday to raise vital funds and awareness for the nonprofit organization. Ron Darling, SNY announcer and 1986 World Series Champion with the New York Mets, has graciously volunteered to serve as the Tuesday's Children celebrity ambassador.

Roman Ginis, CEO of Imperative Execution, said: "We are proud to support Tuesday's Children, which offers hope and healing for those affected by tragedy. It's a great privilege to partner this year with Ron Darling, and we look forward to making trading day a memorable event for our clients and colleagues."

"Tuesdays Children has helped so many and continues to do so. I am so proud to be a part of their continued hard work," said Ron Darling. "The New York Mets have been a humble partner since 9/11 and I was honored to help this year. Children who unwillingly have been affected by violence, terrorism or war need our help. Tuesdays Children have always led that effort."

"In the nearly two decades since its formation, Tuesday's Children has provided a lifetime of healing to over 35,000 individuals, including 9/11 families, Military Families of the Fallen and communities impacted by mass violence," said Terry Sears, Executive Director of Tuesday's Children. "As the scope of our work grows, so does the need for assistance. It is because of generous supporters such as IntelligentCross, the New York Mets and Ron Darling that Tuesday's Children can continue to provide our long-term programs and services to families in need."

Market participants are encouraged to trade more on IntelligentCross on Charity Day to maximize contribution to this worthy cause.

ABOUT IMPERATIVE EXECUTIONImperative Execution, Inc. is a financial technology company that builds trading venues that optimize execution performance. It is a pioneer in using AI in market design and order matching. Founded by former traders, Imperative Execution, Inc. is the parent company of Intelligent Cross LLC, which operates the IntelligentCross ATS, the industry's first smart venue to use AI in order matching to achieve high execution performance. To learn more, visit intelligentcross.com.

ABOUT TUESDAY'S CHILDRENTuesday's Children provides a lifetime of healing families who have been forever changed by terrorism, military conflict or mass violence. Through a time-tested, long-term approach, Tuesday's Children programming serves and supports our nation's military Families of the Fallen; builds resilience and common bonds in communities worldwide recovering from tragedies; and keeps the promise to support all those impacted by Tuesday, September 11 th. For more information, please visit www.tuesdayschildren.org.

