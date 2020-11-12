Intelligent Temperature Detection Device Produced By ICETECH Is Favored By Global Market, Helping Pandemic Prevention

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the epidemic continues, countries keep improving prevention measures and policies. As more people return to work and production is encouraged by the government, a kind of smart device which could quickly and correctly perform temperature measurement and face recognition has become an effective solution to respond to the Covid 19 pandemic. Since August, Doorman ,produced by ICETECH ,has gained much popularity overseas. It plays an important role in preventing the epidemic in public areas with large streams of people such as CBD area, communities, work sites, hotels, schools, and scenic spots.

ICE tech deals with the grim situation of virus prevention and control with its technical advantages

Ever since the emergence of COVID 19 pandemic, how to make face recognition and temperature measurement work more effectively in pubic areas with large groups of people has become a common concern for managers and technicians. Doorman, with its quick measuring speed as millisecond, and recognition accuracy by 99% realized by deep learning algorithms, makes face recognition and temperatures measurement in these public places a reality. So far，Doorman has been operating very well and making great contributions in the normalization of people 's lives and business operations in many countries.

Set a typical situation as example, Doorman adopts medical-grade temperature measurement module, which can be operated in a non-contact manner to perform temperature measurement, identity recognition, and safety monitoring. By intelligence algorithm, Doorman could automatically match the face area, screen the heat source disturbance, increase detection distance, and greatly improve the efficiency and accuracy. Besides, the most attracted part of doorman is its 3 meters recognition distance which not only effectively improves the speed of measurement, but also reduces risk of cross-infection.

Expert of ICETECH: technical means are the fundamental solution.

As to the efficiency, the expert of ICETECH says, "Facial temperature measurement and recognition in public places need to face many complicated scenarios. Only smarter equipment could function more effectively and correctly in such complicated challenging situation."

By Doorman of ICETECH, even if the person being tested wears a mask, they can still be correctly identified. What 's more, coupled with Anti-fake technology, it can effectively prevent the "face cheating" behaviors such as using photos or printed avatars, etc. which is safer and plays significant role for business recovery.

To defeat the epidemic, we need to work together

We are sharing same fate, facing same situation right now. Besides vaccination, prevention and control of virus is the most effective way, and ICETECH expert says: ICETECH is actively using scientific technologies to contribute to the pandemic prevention and control. We welcome more partners to join in and work together to protect the health and safety for people around us.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intelligent-temperature-detection-device-produced-by-icetech-is-favored-by-global-market-helping-pandemic-prevention-301170719.html

SOURCE Beijing ICETech Science & Technology Co., Ltd.