Intelligent Selling Has Never Been Easier.

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you wasting time with people who won't buy? Is there a lot of guesswork in your sales process? If you're not using any data to guide your sales process, you're making your job harder. That's why SalesRabbit now features DataGrid AI so you can find your ideal customer faster. DataGrid AI uses your existing customer data and AI modeling to identify the prospects who are most likely to buy, making it the ultimate tool for an intelligent sales process. DataGrid AI uses machine learning and thousands of data points to identify your industry's ideal customer. It then analyzes homeowner information and assigns a Buyer Score to homes, neighborhoods, counties, cities, and states.

With DataGrid AI you can instantly identify homes and areas where your ideal customers live and focus your canvassing efforts where they're going to be most productive. It's the perfect field sales intelligence solution.

Benefits of Using DataGrid AI:

Quickly identify high-opportunity homes and areas.

Get the most accurate homeowner information.

Stop wasting time with bad prospects.

Instantly converts to leads.

Stop wasting your timeProspecting doesn't have to be a guessing game. If you're sick of the guessing game when prospecting, upgrade to DataGrid AI or chat with us today so we can help you sell more intelligently, more efficiently, and faster than ever.

Media Contact: Diana Jennings, diana.may@salesrabbit.com

SOURCE SalesRabbit