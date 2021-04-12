Intelligent Office Sets Sights On Sacramento For Expansion

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Office - the leader in business services which provides members virtual services, phone reception, customer service, dedicated offices and conference room rentals - is looking to expand to the Sacramento market with up to five new locations. The brand already has four locations in the state of California located in Walnut Creek, San Francisco, San Diego and Burlingame.

"As businesses are beginning to think about a return to the office, many employees are looking to retain the same flexibility they had while working remotely and businesses are providing allowances for coworking and rentable office spaces," said Brian Farris, Brand President of Intelligent Office. "Intelligent Office is poised to meet this increasing demand as we offer services and rentable office space for the everyday worker, as well as the small business owner and entrepreneur."

Farris expects the demand from entrepreneurs and workers in the Sacramento area will bring the need for up to five new locations. With rentable office space and virtual assistants available, Intelligent Office is providing a wide range of options for businesses to run efficiently both during the pandemic and beyond. Renting instead of signing long term leases for office space can help businesses cut down on expensive, unnecessary costs while virtual assistants, virtual addresses and virtual mailboxes can help businesses operate smoothly without office space at all.

"We are excited to expand into new cities like Sacramento and bring our services to even more businesses and employees to help them navigate and adapt to new business trends in 2021," said Farris. "Business owners and everyday workers are starting to see the benefits of using private rentable office space instead of permanent office space so we are looking forward to expanding to new markets like Sacramento to meet this growing demand."

Intelligent Office's goal is to provide the virtual assistants, rentable office space, phone answering services, and virtual mailboxes to small business owners and entrepreneurs so they can spend less money on fixed costs like leases and administrative and IT related support staff. With a wide range of virtual services that includes appointment scheduling services and CRM database management, Intelligent Office strives to help solopreneurs, micro-enterprises and SME's exceed their goals.

About Intelligent Office

Founded in 1995 and franchising since 1999, Intelligent Office provides private and productive offices and meeting space along with customized virtual administrative and phone answering services so small business owners and entrepreneurs can spend less on fixed costs like leases, administrative and IT related support staff. With 57 locations open, Intelligent Office offers a variety of virtual services including phone answering services, appointment scheduling services, and a virtual address. Intelligent office currently operates in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario as well as 20 US states, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania. For More information, please visit https://www.intelligentoffice.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intelligent-office-sets-sights-on-sacramento-for-expansion-301266818.html

SOURCE Intelligent Office