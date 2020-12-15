Intelligent Blends Secures Spot on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Intelligent Blends, a privately held sustainable manufacturer of single-serve and bagged coffees, teas and other beverages, proudly announced its No. 2381 ranking on I nc. magazine's list of America's fastest-growing private companies. The annual list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

" We are honored to be included in the Inc. 5000 2020 list. Back in 2013 we saw an opportunity in K-cups and the single serve beverage market and we dove right in. We are grateful for our success to date that is owed to a large group of pioneering Co-pack customers and to our team driving our Maud's brand each and every day . " - Michael Ishayik, CEO

Established in 2013, Intelligent Blends hit the ground running as an innovative manufacturer of coffee, tea, elixirs, and functional beverages. Always in pursuit of innovation and flexibility, the company produces and packages these products—and well as products on behalf of 80+ co-pack partners worldwide—into various formats. From certified recyclable K-Cups®, compatible with Nespresso® capsules and stick packs to biodegradable PLA Tea Sachets and bagged/ filter-pack coffee, the company offers sustainable solutions, and high-quality options for consumers and partners alike.

As a testament to its passion for quality coffee and tea, Intelligent Blends also boasts various House brands that are sold on select e-commerce platforms as well as in retail outlets. Its flagship—and most popular—brand, Maud's Coffee & Tea, features a wide selection of products, with development and evolution based on industry trends, constant research, and customer demand and feedback.

With all operations taking place in a dedicated 100,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility in Southern California, Intelligent blends also proudly supports a hospitality division that serves over 100,000 hotel rooms across the USA.

Complete with in-house R&D, a 4 th generation roastmaster and a veteran management team that shares a combined tenure of 60 years of manufacturing and co-packaging experience, the company has poised itself for success through flexibility and high-quality products and services.

Looking ahead, Intelligent Blends will continue to guide its growth mindfully with a commitment to sustainability, innovation and customer satisfaction, all while embracing the infinite possibilities that lie ahead for this rising star in the industry.

