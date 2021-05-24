Intelligent Audit Named A 2021 Top 100 Logistics IT Provider By Inbound Logistics

Intelligent Audit's inclusion in the 2021 list marks the 3rd consecutive win for Intelligent Audit in the annual IT lineup.

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelligent Audit, the renowned leader in global multi-modal freight audit and transportation spend analytics, once again has been recognized among Inbound Logistics magazine's 2021 Top 100 Logistics IT Providers.

The list is released annually in April, and is the result of examining more than 400 companies to assess the overall fitness and quality of IT solutions. That includes a review of customer feedback, questionnaires, personal interviews, and additional research.

Intelligent Audit was named for its continuous dedication to superior customer service and easy-to-use analytics. The expertise of Intelligent Audit is unmatched and seamlessly unifies shippers' data streams, normalizes and cleanses data, and provides actionable insights through 750 standard reports. Using proprietary technology and strategic, dedicated account managers, Intelligent Audit can successfully enable real-time insights to enable cost saving strategies starting on day one.

Intelligent Audit was also the first company to automate freight bill audit and payment, examining 150+ data points across all modes to identify service, invoicing, and contractual issues that require intervention. Real-time alerts and anomaly detection have further pushed the goals of Intelligent Audit forward.

Richard Perry, VP of Strategic Accounts, said this about the inclusion:

"We are pleased to have been included once more on Inbound Logistics' annual list of IT providers. With this signature achievement under our belt, we can further the goals of carrier optimization and transportation spend management more effectively and with greater strength."

Meanwhile, Hannah Testani, recently named CEO of Intelligent Audit, further noted:

"As Intelligent Audit grows and looks to great horizons, I am excited to see how the organization will change and leverage opportunities in the coming year. While this is not the first time for winning inclusion by Inbound Logistics, it is a clear sign that we are on the right track and providing a measurable, quantifiable benefit and value to our clients."

Intelligent Audit's unique position, leveraging technology to create more than 750 standard reports, enabling transparency into transportation optimization (including parcel), and streamlined payments through a federally regulated banking institution, Triumph Bancorp, Inc., provides a continued layer of support and transparency for Intelligent Audit clients. It's also a clear indication that shippers can and finally will enhance visibility with the right solutions that have a meaningful impact.

About Intelligent Audit

Intelligent Audit is the global leader in multi-modal transportation invoice audit, business intelligence and advanced analytics, network modeling, and spend optimization solutions. IA's proprietary technology, coupled with its strategic account advisers, provides clients with real-time insights that help shippers reduce wasteful spending and identify optimization opportunities.

For nearly three decades, Intelligent Audit has served customers around the world, including some of the largest, most complex companies in the Fortune 10, as well as many small and midsize businesses. IA supports all transportation modes, including small parcel, courier, final-mile, truckload, less-than-truckload, ocean, air, rail, and intermodal. In 2020, Intelligent Audit processed more than $23 billion in transportation spend on behalf of its 2,800 customers from its offices in the U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Africa.

Intelligent Audit's mission is to empower companies to ship smarter - delivering shipments faster, cheaper, with fewer exceptions. For more information, visit www.intelligentaudit.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

