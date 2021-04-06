IntelligenceBank Launches A NEW Salesforce Connector

IRVINE, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IntelligenceBank, the leading marketing operations platform, announced the launch of the IntelligenceBank Salesforce Connector Lightning Component which enables sales and marketing teams to work more efficiently together.

Based on IntelligenceBank's robust API, the Salesforce Connector connects directly with the IntelligenceBank platform, providing sales teams with instant access to the latest approved content.

The goal is to streamline access salespeople have to approved marketing materials by linking the Salesforce platform with IntelligenceBank DAM. With the IntelligenceBank Connector for Salesforce, sales and customer success managers can:

Log in to their IntelligenceBank marketing platform from within Salesforce

Browse and search approved content managed within IntelligenceBank

Copy files into Salesforce and automatically link them to the page record they are currently using - such as a lead or opportunity.

Download files to their desktop or share them with a public link

When a file is copied into Salesforce's file library, it is automatically linked to the record from where the file is copied. Additionally, all actions conducted by Salesforce users within the IntelligenceBank Salesforce Connector will appear in the usage reporting within IntelligenceBank, enabling admin users to track and report on which files are being used within Salesforce.

This represents yet another initiative from IntelligenceBank to support business productivity and transform today's marketing operations.

According to Tessa Court, CEO IntelligenceBank, "Digital transformation is a priority for not only CMOs today, but the entire C-Suite Management team. We recognize this and are providing extensions to our platform to facilitate deep connections between systems."

IntelligenceBank is the leading digital asset management and marketing operations platform, helping content marketers work better and more seamlessly, manage digital assets, creative content approvals and compliance, and creative project management. IntelligenceBank's beautifully designed platform is used by over 400 leading brands with 350,000+ users across the globe.

To learn more, contact us.

Related Images intelligencebank-salesforce.jpg IntelligenceBank Salesforce Connector Providing sales teams with instant access to the latest approved marketing content

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intelligencebank-launches-a-new-salesforce-connector-301263241.html

SOURCE IntelligenceBank