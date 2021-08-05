Intellifluence Reports Results Of 2021 Influencer Compensation Study

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a first of its kind survey designed to study real world compensation demands by influencers within Intellifluence, the largest of the warm contact influencer networks, a new pricing paradigm appears to be emerging.

"As Andrew Evans was collecting and collating the survey responses from our influencer base, what we started to notice is the old methodology of pitching the $0.01- $0.02/follower linearly based on audience size is effectively dead," said Joe Sinkwitz, CEO and Co-Founder of Intellifluence. "What appears to be happening now is logical separation as one moves from nano to micro and up through macro influencer tiers. If you look at any of the charts of the responses it would seem that that among peer influencers and aspirational influencers alike as follower levels increase the ratio of audience to desired compensation begins to adopt an exponential growth curve. We were able to confirm the compensation expectations by comparing received responses with the top 250 or so influencers' accepted pitches. These influencers are well over 1 million in reach and sure enough are expecting $10,000+ in true compensation for their efforts despite what their previously stated minimums were. Their expectations matched the nano and micro influencer curves. This is going to be very helpful for not just our brands but those working external to our network, as the compensation ranges have definitely shifted to match constrained supplies on the high end."

Intellifluence as a large warm contact network provides match-making technology that makes it easy for brands to connect with and run marketing campaigns with influencers over all facets of social media who have opted-in to work with brands.

"It's also important to note that the curvature is network agnostic," Sinkwitz continued. "Whether the influencer was primarily focused on Instagram, YouTube, or TikTok didn't matter. The raw dollars figures are obviously different due to the difference in effort required, but the curve kept showing up. What this tells us is with relatively few compensation data points on newer networks in the future, or on a constant refresh of real world data on completed transactions, it should be possible to extrapolate with a reasonable degree of certainty on what an influencer is likely to accept…or reject…eliminating wasted pitch time."

Moving forward Intellifluence intends to incorporate the survey data and develop a machine learning driven pricing guidance software wizard for future brands.

About Intellifluence

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona and established in 2016, Intellifluence is an influencer marketing platform that helps brands and influencers collaborate with ease. Intellifluence is also the home of the largest warm influencer network in the world, meaning each one of its over 150,000 opt-in influencers has joined the platform on their own and is ready to partner with brands. For more information on Intellifluence, please visit Intellifluence.com.

Media Contact: Andrew Evans855-476-1597 315923@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intellifluence-reports-results-of-2021-influencer-compensation-study-301349122.html

SOURCE Intellifluence