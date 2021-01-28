IntelliDyne Receives 2021 Top Workplaces USA Award

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelliDyne, LLC, a leading Government Information Technology firm, has earned the 2021 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. This is the inaugural year for Top Workplaces USA, built on the program's 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards.

"We are humbled and honored to be among a group of exceptional companies selected for the Top Workplaces Award," said CEO, Robert Grey. "Since opening our doors over 20 years ago, we have focused on creating a culture and environment where our employees can thrive; where they are free to innovative and collaborate on solutions for problems of national and global significance."

Grey went on to state, "The importance of creating and maintaining a strong company culture was immediately evident during this global pandemic. We are thrilled that our employees have recognized us as an employer of choice, especially during this challenging period."

Top Workplaces USA offers national recognition for large organizations, those with more than 150 employees, and those that may have operations in multiple markets. Several thousand organizations from across the country were invited, and more than 1,100 participated in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

