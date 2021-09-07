Intellicheck To Present At The D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Software And Internet Conference

Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry leader in identity verification and authentication solutions, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Bryan Lewis and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Bill White will participate in a...

Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry leader in identity verification and authentication solutions, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Bryan Lewis and Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Bill White will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the D.A. Davidson 20 th Annual Software and Internet Conference on Thursday, September 9 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (12:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

A live webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be available on Intellicheck's Investor Relations website under presentations at https://intellicheck.com/investor-center. It will be available for on-demand replay shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will be available for 90 days.

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN) is a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that stop identity theft and fraud with rapid, accurate identity verification.

