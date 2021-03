Intellicheck To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Intellicheck (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry leader in identification verification solutions, will report financial results on March 16, 2021 for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

The Company will hold an earnings conference call on March 16 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT to discuss operating results. To listen to the earnings conference call, please dial 877-407-8037. For callers outside the U.S., please dial 201-689-8037.

A replay of the conference call will be available shortly after completion of the live event. To listen to the replay, please dial 877-660-6853 and use conference identification number 13717133. For callers outside the U.S., please dial 201-612-7415 and use conference identification number 13717133. The replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the live event and will remain available until March 30, 2021.

