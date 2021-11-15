IntelliCentrics And Milestone Surgery Center Announce Using 'Trust As A Technology' Results In Better Patient Outcomes And Faster Revenue

IntelliCentrics (6819.HK), the innovator of the SEC³URE Ethos, SEC³URE Passport, Link & GO!, BioBytes™ and BioBytes™ Visitor, announced that Milestone Surgery Center, a physician-owned, women's specialty ambulatory surgery center has selected SEC³URE...

IntelliCentrics (6819.HK), the innovator of the SEC³URE Ethos, SEC³URE Passport, Link & GO!, BioBytes™ and BioBytes™ Visitor, announced that Milestone Surgery Center, a physician-owned, women's specialty ambulatory surgery center has selected SEC³URE Ethos, the largest health-tech community, built on trust, to optimize physicians' time to bedside at a lower cost, resulting in better patient outcomes and faster revenue.

IntelliCentrics' SEC³URE Ethos is a fully integrated, end-to-end platform that replaces the slow, error-prone, manual credentialing process with a digital credential solution known as the SEC³URE Passport. Both locations and medical staff that use the SEC³URE Passport lower their cost of credentialing by 90% with the additional benefit of dramatically faster time to revenue.

"We are a new, first of its kind ambulatory surgery center in Colorado that provides high-quality surgical services for women's functional and aesthetic needs. To meet all of our patient's needs now, and in the future, we need to bring on trusted physicians quickly and efficiently," said Oscar A. Aguirre, MD, founder and medical director of Milestone Surgery Center. "We selected IntelliCentrics because we needed to reduce the average 120-day credentialing process to onboard physicians. With the SEC³URE Ethos platform, IntelliCentrics uses our existing policies to credential and verify physicians in a fraction of the time, significantly reducing our window to process onboarding physicians and our time to revenue to days rather than months. Until now, we didn't realize that medical credentialing could generate revenue for us!"

"We are excited Milestone Surgery Center has joined our community, and we look forward to working together to accelerate their growth," said Mike Sheehan, CEO of IntelliCentrics.

The SEC³URE Ethos is free to healthcare facilities and currently offers a year of free medical staff credentialing to medical practitioners through its $100 million saving pledge to support frontline workers.

About IntelliCentricsWith a mission to use trust to make high-quality healthcare as accessible as a good cup of coffee, IntelliCentrics created the SEC³URE Ethos. Built on three core principles - transparency, neutrality, and independence, the SEC³URE Ethos is relied on by more than 11,000 locations of care worldwide to ensure mutual trust between patients, doctors, vendor representatives and healthcare companies. To learn more about the largest healthcare community built on trust, visit www.intellicentrics.com. IntelliCentrics is publicly traded on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code 6819.

About Milestone Surgery CenterMilestone Surgery Center is a physician-owned, women's specialty ambulatory surgery center that opened in Colorado, in October 2021. Its specialties include cosmetic/plastic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, urology and urogynecology. Visit https://milestoneasc.com/ for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211114005171/en/