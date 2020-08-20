IntellaSphere Announces "Rise Above It" Program To Help Small Businesses Collaborate And Rebuild Sales Amid COVID-19

Offers free collaborative marketing tools and marketing cooperative designed to help small businesses work together to leverage their combined marketing clout

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today IntellaSphere , the leading Collaborative Marketing Platform and Business Marketing Cooperative provider, announced the launch of its Rise Above It program, to help small businesses rebuild sales.

The coronavirus pandemic has profoundly impacted lives, communities, and businesses - and has hit small businesses particularly hard. Businesses are struggling to cut costs, keep existing customers, and find new customers online to rebuild sales in the wake of COVID-19.

Designed specifically to help small businesses work together to leverage their combined marketing clout, IntellaSphere's Marketing Cooperative makes it easier to build brand awareness, sales, and loyalty.

"During these challenging times, the founders of IntellaSphere thought hard about how we can help our fellow business owners get through this situation, rebuild, and rise above it - together," said Bruce Worrall, CEO of IntellaSphere. "Which is why we created the Rise Above It program and are offering IntellaSphere for free now through December 31st."

As part of the Rise Above It program , IntellaSphere is providing free collaborative marketing education and training to local businesses, Chambers of Commerce, and city municipalities such as: Rwanda Bean Coffee (a social impact coffee company that donates 50% of its profits to help their coffee farmers in Rwanda), SeaSpirits Distillery, and Black Dinah Chocolatiers.

"As our business adjusts to this new normal, we are recognizing that it's more important than ever to let existing and new customers know that we are safe and open for business. IntellaSphere's marketing cooperative and platform makes it easy for us to work with other local businesses to expand the reach of our marketing to connect with more customers," said Ben Graffius, Chief Operating Officer of Rwanda Bean Coffee .

About IntellaSphere: IntellaSphere's Collaborative Marketing Platform and Business Marketing Cooperative gives small businesses the tools and resources they need to leverage their combined marketing clout to collectively expand their reach and grow their businesses.

With collaborative distribution options like creating Brand Promoter Networks and SavingsPaks (collections of online promotional offers supplied by cooperative business groups), small businesses can support one another and be #StrongerTogether.

