InteliTrac Announces Recruiting Event On June 8th

ASHBURN, Va., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InteliTrac, Inc. understands that COVID-19 has taken a huge global toll on the workforce. This pandemic has prevented people from keeping their jobs, finding new jobs, and pursuing a career change. InteliTrac, Inc. thrives to provide opportunity and that is why we are coming to you to host an in-person Job Fair on Tuesday, June 8 th from 3: 00-6:00pm est. at the Embassy Suites in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

You will have the chance to meet our Director of Recruiting, Justin Silvey, and Program Manager, Raymond Brooks, to learn more about what we do and to determine whether we would be a great fit for you. The team coming to town has over 40 years of government contracting experience and are excited to speak with you. Can't make it in-person? No worries. We are also hosting this virtually for those who can't attend.

If you would like to attend, click the link below to our Global Solutions page to create a profile and apply for the position/s of your choice. Your application will be reviewed and based upon your qualifications you will receive an invite. There are a limited number of slots for this event so act fast! Thank you all and we look forward to putting this pandemic behind us and seeing some of you in person very shortly!

InteliTrac, Inc. Global Solutions URL: intelitracglobalsolutions.com

InteliTrac, Inc. is hiring in two main focal points.

1.) Languages of Focus: Arabic (Egyptian, Levantine, and Modern Standard Arabic (MSA)), Chinese-Mandarin, French, Indonesian, Korean, Persian-Farsi, Portuguese-Brazilian, Russian, Spanish, Thai, and Tagalog.

Senior Language Instructor Language Instructor Associate Language Instructor Senior Regional/Cultural Instructor Regional/Cultural Instructor Associate Regional/Cultural Instructor Cross-Cultural/Intercultural Competence Instructor Component-Level Program Analyst LREC Program Manager Academic Specialist (LMAS) Senior Incentives and Proficiency Data Analyst Incentives and Proficiency Data Analyst Operational and Instructional Support Specialist Test Examiner Instructional Systems Specialist (ISS) Senior LREC POI Analyst LREC POI Analyst Senior Applied Linguist Language Instructional Developer Associate Language Instructional Developer LREC Instructional Developer

2.) Interested in exploring the world with contract position opportunities in various CONUS and OCONUS locations? These positions include CI Analyst, Publicly Available Information Intelligence Analyst, Intelligence Analyst Military Specialist, and IMINT Analyst. They include state-side locations such as Fort Bragg, Fort Devens, and Fort Gordon in addition to many others.

Contact our Director of Recruiting, Justin Silvey, regarding other opportunities listed below.

Email: jsilvey@intelitrac.com

Office: (817) 249-8188 ext.113

Cell: (817) 733-1439

