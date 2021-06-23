Inteliquet Announces Presbyterian Healthcare Services To Join Consortium To Drive Better Patient Matching In Clinical Trials

DOVER, Del., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inteliquet announced today Presbyterian Healthcare Services of Albuquerque, New Mexico will join Inteliquet's Cancer Center Research Consortium as a leader in personalized, comprehensive oncological care in New Mexico and champion of leading-edge clinical research.

"We select members of the Cancer Center Research Consortium based on their ability to deliver personalized care, and their ability to transfer that approach to more effective research," said Dr. Tandy Tipps, Senior Vice President, Healthcare Organizations at Inteliquet. "Presbyterian has earned a reputation for investing in teams and a process that in turn take the time to understand and serve patients as individuals. Our experience has been that leads to better research, and that access to clinical trials can be provided to patients on the most appropriate basis."

All consortium members are able to leverage the integration technology in OncWeb™ at their centers. The AI technology provided securely and quickly identifies eligible patients for the right trials. It more accurately recognizes what is important about individuals within patient populations, and better informs care decisions for specific patients, as well as determine the suitability of different trials.

"The experts at Presbyterian Cancer Care are dedicated to delivering compassionate, individualized care for our patients," said Norbert Topf M.D., chief quality/medical officer, Presbyterian Healthcare Services. "Joining the Consortium allows our team of oncology and research nurses and technologists, surgical oncologists, and radiation oncologists to work together with a larger community of centers and scale our personalized approach to incorporating the latest research, treatment and clinical trial options to create the best treatment plan for each patient."

OncWeb™ provides cancer centers the ability to scale and enhance their existing patient-first focus, regardless of size, type and therapeutic focus, while improving clinical trial enrollment and reducing recruitment frustrations and administrative burden. It provides physicians the tools to more accurately understands patient populations, promote well-informed patient care decisions, as well as determining a site's suitability when considering a specific trial.

Deidentified Consortium data allows physicians at each center to conduct patient treatment comparisons with hundreds of their peers. Centers are able to deploy digitally transcribed protocol criteria, up-to-date clinical trial patient matching and querying, cohort identification and analysis, optimized clinical trial feasibility, and truth in treatment analytics.

A user-curated Watch List ensures awareness of patients who may soon become eligible for a clinical trial. Personalized care is further augmented by Real-world Evidence, nightly data refreshers, patient comparison, and a longitudinal view of a patient's journey via de-identified protected health information.

About Presbyterian Healthcare Services

Presbyterian Healthcare Services exists to improve the health of patients, members and the communities we serve. Presbyterian is a locally owned, not-for-profit healthcare system of nine hospitals, a statewide health plan and a growing multi-specialty medical group. Founded in New Mexico in 1908, it is the state's largest private employer with more than 13,000 employees.

For more information visit phs.org.

About Inteliquet

Inteliquet is a leading oncology solutions provider of technology, insights and expertise for clinical research, patient treatment, and translational medicine strategies. Our proprietary platform securely, accurately, and quickly aggregates and analyzes healthcare data, helping to ensure clinical trials are designed more effectively, patients are matched to trials more rapidly, and patient-care decisions are made using real-world evidence. Our team is passionate about ensuring every patient — regardless of race, geography, age, sex, economic status, or stage of disease — has access to promising therapies as soon as they become available to help improve the care they receive.

For more information about Inteliquet and the OncWeb software platform, please visit www.inteliquet.com , and follow Inteliquet on LinkedIn and Twitter .

