IntelinAir, Inc. Welcomes Four New Team Members

INDIANAPOLIS, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelinAir, Inc., the maker of AGMRI®, today welcomes four new team members to its company.

Ken Isley has been named Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. Mr. Isley brings more than three decades of experience working across the agricultural industry in a Fortune 100 company and U.S. federal agency. Most recently, Mr. Isley served as USDA's Administrator of the Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS). Prior to his USDA appointment, Mr. Isley spent 29 years with The Dow Chemical Company and Dow AgroSciences.

Robyn Heine has been named Vice President of Communications. Ms. Heine spent the last 20 years with Dow AgroSciences and Corteva Agriscience leading strategy and teams in the areas of internal and external communications, issues management, media relations, brand, change management, and business and organizational health transformations.

Doug Hoberty has been named Business Development Manager. Prior to joining IntelinAir, Mr. Hoberty spent more than 32 years with Dow AgroSciences in a variety of sales, marketing, and supply chain roles. Most recently, he was the Key Account Manager for United Phosphorous Limited North America.

Sandy Stinson has been named Senior Executive Assistant. Ms. Stinson had a 25-year career at Dow AgroSciences and Corteva Agriscience in various executive assistant roles, including support of the President and CEO of Dow AgroSciences.

Al Eisaian, IntelinAir's Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Co-Founder said, "These four leaders have more than 120 years combined experience in the agricultural industry and will bring even more breadth and depth to our world-class management team. IntelinAir is relentlessly focused on execution to drive growth of its differentiated technology, and these leaders will play a key role in supporting our growth plan and innovation investments."

About IntelinAir, Inc. IntelinAir, Inc., the automated crop intelligence company, leverages AI and Machine Learning to model crop performance and identify problems enabling commercial growers to make improved decisions. The company's flagship product, AGMRI® aggregates and analyzes data including high resolution aerial, satellite, and drone imagery, equipment, weather, scouting, and more to deliver actionable Smart Alerts on specific problems in areas of fields as push notifications to farmers' smartphones. The proactive alerts on operational issues allow farmers to intervene, rescue yield, capture learnings for the next season, and identify conservation opportunities for sustainable farming. Annually IntelinAir analyzes millions of acres of farmland, helping growers make thousands of decisions for improved operations and profitability. For more information, follow IntelinAir on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and visit https://www.intelinair.com/.

