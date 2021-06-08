IntelGenx's VetaFilm™ Platform To Be Evaluated By One Of The World's Fastest Growing Animal Healthcare Companies

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX-V:IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) (" IntelGenx"), a leader in pharmaceutical films, today announced that it has entered into a Materials Transfer Agreement (the "Agreement") with an...

SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Corp. (TSX-V:IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) (" IntelGenx"), a leader in pharmaceutical films, today announced that it has entered into a Materials Transfer Agreement (the "Agreement") with an undisclosed global veterinary health company (the "Partner).

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Partner will evaluate IntelGenx's proprietary VetaFilm™ platform in cats. Based on a successful evaluation, IntelGenx and the Partner will enter into negotiations for a commercial agreement in the veterinary field.

"This Agreement with a large, multinational animal health company represents IntelGenx taking another major step toward establishing our proprietary VetaFilm™ oral thin film drug delivery platform as a new standard for pets in the future," said Dr. Horst G. Zerbe, CEO of IntelGenx.

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenx's superior film technologies, including VersaFilm® , DisinteQ™, VetaFilm™ and transdermal VevaDerm™, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx's innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com.

