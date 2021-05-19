IntelGenx Announces Noteholder Approval Of Proposed Amendments To Convertible Notes

SAINT LAURENT, Québec, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSX-V:IGX) (OTCQB:IGXT) (" IntelGenx" or the " Corporation") today announced that the holders (" Noteholders") of its 6.0% convertible unsecured promissory notes due June 1, 2021, originally issued by private placement on May 8, 2018 (the " Notes"), have, by written consent in accordance with the terms of the Notes, approved proposed amendments to the Notes. As a result, (i) the maturity date of the U.S.$1,600,000 principal amount of Notes will be extended from June 1, 2021 to October 31, 2024, (ii) the interest rate on the Notes will be increased from 6% to 8%, (iii) the conversion ratio for conversions at the option of Noteholders will be changed from 6,250 fully paid and non-assessable shares of common stock for each U.S.$5,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes then outstanding to 11,363 fully paid and non-assessable shares of common stock for each U.S.$5,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes then outstanding, effectively representing a reduction of the conversion price from U.S.$0.80 to U.S.$0.44, and (iv) the trigger price for a conversion at the option of IntelGenx will be reduced from U.S.$1.40 or greater for 20 consecutive trading days to U.S.$0.88 or greater for 20 consecutive trading days.

The changes are expected to be effective as of June 1, 2021 and are subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenx's superior film technologies, including VersaFilm®, DisinteQ™, VetaFilm™ and transdermal VevaDerm™, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx's innovative product pipeline offers significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com.

