Intel Names CTL 2021 U.S. Channel Partner Of The Year At Intel Partner Connect

PORTLAND, Ore., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTL is excited to announce being named a 2021 U.S. Channel Partner of the Year by Intel at the annual Intel Partner Connect. Every year, Intel recognizes the achievements and excellence in technology and marketing strategies and awards Intel partners for their demonstrated success. CTL has earned this award in the OEM Go-To-Market category "for expanding the use cases of Chrome devices to meet customers' needs and creating complete solutions from the classroom to the office." In the last year, CTL has shipped tens of thousands of Intel-powered Chromebooks to underrepresented and vulnerable community members to help bridge the digital divide.

"Our partners are capitalizing on fast-growing opportunities, from AI to 5G and edge, to bring forward technological innovation that spans the globe. The partner awards demonstrate our appreciation of the continued collaboration with partners to deliver world-changing technology together." - Greg Ernst, Intel Vice President in the Sales and Marketing Group and General Manager of U.S. Sales

CTL's expertise in manufacturing, deploying, managing and supporting Intel-based solutions is demonstrated by a wide base of education and enterprise customers and providing Chrome devices in classrooms and the workplace. "While this past year presented a number of challenges, we doubled down to make sure our customers had what they needed to be successful" says Erik Stromquist, President of CTL. "Intel has been and will continue to be an innovation engine for CTL as we develop new chrome solutions for the classroom and the enterprise markets."

To learn more about Chromebook initiatives to bridge the digital divide, visit CTL.net and check out the latest products like Chromebooks, Chromeboxes, and high quality monitors.

About CTL

CTL has been manufacturing best-in-class Chromebooks, Laptops, Desktop PCs, Computer Displays, and Workstations since 1989. CTL's rugged Chromebooks for Education, Chromebox, and Chromebook Tablets have received widespread recognition from noted tech publications such as PC Magazine, ChromeUnboxed.com, Android Police, Android Central, CNET, and Laptop Magazine. CTL's headquarters, sales, and support teams are all located in the United States. CTL is a Google Education Premier Partner, and an Intel Technology Program Platinum Partner. For more information about CTL and to purchase CTL products, visit us at ctl.net.

Contact: Mike Mahanay Email: 308926@email4pr.com Number: 800-642-3087

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intel-names-ctl-2021-us-channel-partner-of-the-year-at-intel-partner-connect-301281140.html

SOURCE CTL