Integrity Applications Announces The Appointment Of David C. Klonoff, MD As Chair Of Scientific Advisory Board

Wilmington, DE and Ashdod, Israel, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrity Applications, Inc. ( www.integrity-app.com) (OTCQB: IGAP), innovator of GlucoTrack ® , a non-invasive device for measuring glucose levels in people with Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes, announced today that it has appointed David C. Klonoff, MD as Chair of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. David Klonoff is a world-renowned endocrinologist specializing in diabetes technology. He is currently the Medical Director of the Dorothy L. and James E. Frank Diabetes Research Institute of Mills-Peninsula Medical Center in San Mateo, California and a Clinical Professor of Medicine at UCSF. Dr. Klonoff has been a Principal Investigator on over 120 clinical trials of diabetes drugs and devices. He was the lead investigator for the first randomized controlled multicenter trial of an outpatient artificial pancreas product, whose results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine. He chaired the scientific advisory board for the first FDA-cleared insulin patch pump and participated in developing the first FDA-cleared dedicated diabetes telemedicine system. Dr. Klonoff has chaired or served on 56 grant review panels including for NIH, CDC, NASA, NSF, US Army, NOAA, ADA, and JDRF. Dr. Klonoff has received numerous awards for his work in the field of diabetes including an FDA Director's Special Citation Award in 2010, and most recently the American Diabetes Association's 2019 Outstanding Physician Clinician Award.

"Dr. Klonoff is a recognized global leader in diabetes technology, and we are excited that he is joining the Company", commented Erez Ben-Zvi, Integrity's General Manager and VP of Product. "As we move towards the next generation GlucoTrack and forge ahead with our plans for U.S. FDA clinical trials and U.S. go-to-market strategy, his guidance and leadership will be invaluable to us."

In his role as Chair of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Klonoff will utilize his vast scientific and product expertise in the field of diabetes to advise on critical clinical and regulatory strategies, assist with clinical research, design of clinical trials, and in our FDA submission.

"I am impressed by the Company's new management team, their vision for the next generation GlucoTrack and focus of the U.S. Markets" said Dr. Klonoff. "I look forward to working closely with the Company on progressing GlucoTrack's product development and it's clinical and regulatory programs."

About GlucoTrack ®

GlucoTrack ® is a truly non-invasive monitoring device that rapidly measures and displays an individual's glucose level in about a minute without finger pricking or any pain. GlucoTrack ® features an ear clip with sensors that clips to the earlobe and measures the user's glucose level using innovative and patented sensor technologies. The measured signals are analyzed using a proprietary algorithm and then a calculated glucose level is displayed on a small handheld device the size of a small mobile phone. The glucose results are stored in the device and used to estimate HbA1c level using a proprietary algorithm. The device can also display glucose values graphically, enabling the user to monitor glucose levels over time. GlucoTrack ® has received approvals for CE Mark in Europe and from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in South Korea for type 2 diabetes and prediabetes and is currently available in selected markets in Europe and Asia.

About Integrity Applications, Inc.

Integrity Applications, Inc. (OTCQB: IGAP) was founded in 2001 and is focused on the design, development, and commercialization of non-invasive glucose monitoring technologies for people with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes. The Company has developed GlucoTrack ®, a proprietary non-invasive glucose monitoring device designed to obtain glucose level measurements in about a minute without the pain, incremental cost, difficulty, or discomfort of conventional invasive finger stick devices. Integrity Applications Inc. is a Delaware corporation, with headquarters in the United States and an R&D site in Ashdod, Israel. For more information, please visit http://www.integrity-app.com/ and http://www.glucotrack.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "expect", "plan" and "will" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect Integrity Applications' actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect Integrity Applications' results include, but are not limited to, the ability of Integrity Applications to raise additional capital to finance its operations (whether through public or private equity offerings, debt financings, strategic collaborations or otherwise); risks relating to the receipt (and timing) of regulatory approvals (including FDA approval); risks relating to enrollment of patients in, and the conduct of, clinical trials; risks relating to its current and future distribution agreements; risks relating to its ability to hire and retain qualified personnel, including sales and distribution personnel; and the additional risk factors described in Integrity Applications' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 as filed with the SEC on April 13, 2021.