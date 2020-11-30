IntegriChain Bolsters Life Sciences Channel And Patient Data Leadership

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain , delivering Life Sciences' only comprehensive data and business process platform for market access, today announced new leadership of its data aggregation team resulting from expansion of its channel and patient data aggregation business. The new seasoned leadership appointments, all delivering deep industry expertise, include Dharma Subramanian as Vice President of Data Products and ICyte Analytics (recently announced here ), Craig Waverka as Executive Director/Practice Lead of Channel and Patient, and Jay Kinzer as Executive Director of Data Operations.

"Our channel and data aggregation business continues to expand with our growing team, our growing expertise, and exciting product releases in the last 18 months, particularly our innovations in specialty pharmacy analytics and patient services data integration," said David Weiss , IntegriChain Solutions Vice President. "We are now the go-to data partner for Life Sciences manufacturers commercializing speciality therapies, particularly those launching in the oncolytics and rare disease segments. With this rapid adoption, we are excited to expand our data leadership as we continue to innovate our data aggregation products and deliver critical data-driven insights to our customers."

The appointments include:Dharma Subramanian, Vice President, Data Products and ICyte Analytics, a seasoned product leader delivering more than 15 years of product management and leadership including roles at Reltio, Veeva Systems, IBM, and Unisys. Dharma is responsible for IntegriChain's product innovation for channel and patient data and analytics products as well as for the unified ICyte access data and business process platform.

Craig Waverka, Executive Director/Practice Lead, Channel and Patient, delivers more than 15 years of experience in data aggregation and analytics including key roles at Capgemini/LiquidHub and IMS Health (now IQVIA). As an expert senior advisor, Craig partners and guides IntegriChain customers in their data strategy through implementation and beyond to maximize the value of their IntegriChain data solutions.

Jay Kinzer, Executive Director, Data Operations, delivers more than 20 years experience in data science, including key roles at Change Healthcare, McKesson Health Solutions, and Health Market Science (LexisNexis). Jay is responsible for leading IntegriChain's delivery team for aggregated and refined channel and patient data and analytics.

IntegriChain Sponsors CBI Trade and Channel Strategies 2020As leaders in channel and patient data aggregation, IntegriChain is a platinum sponsor of CBI Trade and Channel Strategies 2020 , which begins virtually on December 1. Throughout the conference, IntegriChain experts will share their thought leadership:

David Weiss , Vice President, Solutions and Jeff Baab , Executive Directory, Advisory will present on "How Do I Think About my Portfolio Differently Based on Product Type?" on December 2, 2020 , at 2 pm ET

, at Shivani Patel , Director, Advisory will present on "Using Channel and Trade Data to Support Network Design and Reimbursement Strategies for New Product Launches" on December 2, 2020 , at 2 pm ET

, at 2 pm ET Joshua Halpern , Co-Founder and EVP, Product and Strategy, will present on "Leverage Channel and Patient Data for Strategic Decision Support" on December 3, 2020 , at 10:50 am ET

About IntegriChain's Channel and Patient SolutionsIntegriChain's Channel products provide Trade and Channel teams with data and insight to ensure optimal network performance and profitability:

Channel Data Aggregation.Aggregate all channel data sets, including distributor sales, distributor inventory, specialty pharmacy inventory, and product returns.

Refined Channel Data.Leverage industry-leading data science and enrichment algorithms to deliver an end-to-end view of direct, wholesale, and specialty distribution.

Inventory Analytics.100% visibility to downstream inventory, from the retail pharmacy shelf to specialty, mail, and institutional channels.

Distribution Contract Management.Auditable and configurable application with advanced analytics for managing trade partner contracts, payments, and purchase orders.

IntegriChain's Patient products enable Patient Access and Patient Services teams to identify access roadblocks and measure specialty pharmacy and patient service program effectiveness:

Patient Data Aggregation.Longitudinal de-identification, patient mastering, and foundational data quality management.

Refined Patient Data.Advanced data quality stewardship, data cleansing, and master data management.

Specialty Pharmacy Analytics.Patient status data enrichment, patient journey KPIs, and diagnostic scorecarding.

About IntegriChainIntegriChain delivers Life Sciences' only comprehensive data and business process platform for market access. More than 250 manufacturers rely on IntegriChain's ICyte Platform of analytics, applications, managed services, and expert advisors to power their market access operations and harness the value of their channel, patient and payer data. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; Somerset, NJ, Raleigh, NC, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com , or follow us on Twitter @ IntegriChain and LinkedIn .

Contact Jennifer Guinan | Sage Strategic Marketing | 610.410.8111 | Jennifer@sagestrat.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integrichain-bolsters-life-sciences-channel-and-patient-data-leadership-301181420.html

SOURCE IntegriChain