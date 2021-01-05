MILWAUKEE, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Mail Industries, Ltd. (IMI), part of the A.B. Data Group of companies, is pleased to announce that it has acquired specific assets of Glennco, Inc., including their technology, customers, and select employees. Glennco, formerly known as FMS or Franchise Mailing Systems/Magnacraft, was a pioneer in the mail processing industry. Both companies are located in Milwaukee, WI and the official acquisition date was December 22, 2020.

Integrated Mail Industries, Ltd. Announces Acquisition of Specific Assets of Glennco, Inc.

IMI is a full-service lettershop and direct mail company offering comprehensive print, mail, and data management services. Founded in 1987, IMI has grown to be the largest lettershop in the state of Wisconsin.

According to David Ludowissi, COO of IMI, "Glennco brings great clients. While we will not continue their mailing machinery manufacturing, their know-how brings wonderful added technological abilities to IMI's suite of products and services."

"The Bucolt family brought significant leadership to the mailing industry across the United States, and we are delighted to inherit that legacy," said Bruce A. Arbit, Chairman of IMI and Co-Managing Director of A.B. Data. "For the past 33 years, IMI's corporate mission has been to become the leading comprehensive print, mail, and data management service in the Midwest. Our acquisition of Glennco brings us one step closer to accomplishing that goal," Arbit added.

About Integrated Mail Industries, Ltd. (IMI)Operating from a 207,000 square foot facility, Integrated Mail Industries provides comprehensive solutions in laser printing, bindery, production of envelopes and forms, addressing, statement production, and inserting and affixing. We also offer extensive data management and list services.

IMI has the capacity to handle large volumes of mail in a professional and timely manner. Our management team boasts a combined 150 years of industry experience, and the entire staff is extensively trained in postal regulations, postage discounts, and BMC and SCF drop shipment. Learn more at integratedmail.com.

