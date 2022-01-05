Integrated AS/RS Systems To Hold Major Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems Demand Pie

- North America and Europe to Generate 48% of the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Revenue

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) market is projected to reach US$ 24 billion by 2032 from 10.2 billion in 2022.

During the projection period of 2022-2032, automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) demand is expected to expand at a pace of over 9.1% on an annual basis, mostly due to its application in retail warehouses.

These computerized inventory management systems are preferred by many manufacturing businesses, food storage facilities, and warehouses to manage high-volume loads with low-cost solutions. ASRS (automated storage and retrieval systems) technology, which provides ultra-high-speed load handling, precise placement results, and a dependable framework, has proven to be a one-stop-solution for inventory holders with high-volume inventories.

For Critical Insights On This Market, Request For More Info

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1869

According to the current market situation, automated storage and retrieval systems account for around 1/3 of the global material handling equipment industry, opines Fact.MR. This technology allows for the most efficient use of space while also saving money on labor.

In accordance to the technological implementation, the AS/RS system generates a significant profit from both B2B and B2C sales. Amazon Corporation has more than 150 warehouses throughout North America. Furthermore, this corporation has 450-550 locations across the United States. As a result, the automated storage and retrieval market in North America is expected to grow by 775 BPS between 2022 and 2032.

With the advancement of technology, the importance of complete automation in AS/RS systems has become apparent. Furthermore, e-commerce company expansion boosted the market value of AS/RS equipment.

Key Takeaways from the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Study

Proliferating growth rate of 10.8% will project in AS/RS equipment market in U.S during 2022-2032.

North America accounts for absolute $ opportunity around US$ 4,844 million .

accounts for absolute $ opportunity around . Integrated AS/RS system to account for overall share of around 73.8% in the automated storage and retrieval systems market.

Use of AS/RS system in food & beverages industry accounts for 1220 BPS gain during forecast period.

Key Drivers

Expansion of e-commerce companies in North America and Europe to stimulate the AS/RS equipment market value.

and to stimulate the AS/RS equipment market value. Presence of large number of warehouses & large-volume inventories to propel the market growth.

To learn more about Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=1869

Competitive Landscape

Market players in the automated storage and retrieval systems industry have primarily pursued growth-oriented strategies, which include increasing the rate at which automation technology is implemented. Furthermore, branding and ongoing technological improvements in the aforementioned technology are at the top of their priority list. These techniques aid global firms in expanding their geographical footprint and capturing maximum market share, resulting in a technical edge.

Daifuku North America's owned subsidiary, Wynright Corporation expanded its operational facilities in Hobart , by 2021 end with an aim of manufacturing intelligent material handling framework.

, by 2021 end with an aim of manufacturing intelligent material handling framework. In 2019, Japan's Daikfuku wholly owned Vega Automation Corporation with an aim to update warehouse infrastructure in India .

Some of the key players operating in the market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Murata Machinery

Dematic GmbH & Co. KG

Vanderlande Industries

TGW Logistics Group

System Logistics Spa

Westfalia Technologies, Inc.,

Honeywell Intelligrated

More Insights on the Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Sales Outlook

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of automated storage and retrieval systems market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022-2032. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for automated storage and retrieval systems with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

By Type

Unit-load AS/RS



Mini-load AS/RS



Vertical Lift Modules (VLMs)



Horizontal Carousels



Vertical Carousels



Shuttle- and Bot-based AS/RS



Micro-Load (Stocker)

By Category

Standalone



Integrated

By Industry

Automotive



Food and Beverage



Electrical and Electronics



Healthcare



Retail and e-commerce

Key Questions Covered in the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Outlook Report

The report offers insight into automated storage and retrieval systems demand outlook for 2022-2032

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for automated storage and retrieval systems market between 2022 and 2032

Automated storage and retrieval systems market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Automated storage and retrieval systems market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain -

IoT in Warehouse Management Market Forecast -The Internet of Things (IoT) plays a critical role in providing visibility into warehouse supply chains. Because it allows for real-time tracking of products and pinpoint accuracy of their position, demand for IoT in Warehouse Management is projected to rise in the near future.

Big Data Technology and Services Market Scope -The growing importance of big data technology in Internet of Things is the most recent trend gaining pace in the big data and service business (IoT). As a result, several industries are adopting big data services in order to handle enormous amounts of data and generate useful insights.

Hybrid Flash Storage Market Analysis - Due to the shift of the enterprise computing environment brought on by the development of hyperscale cloud service providers, the hybrid flash storage industry has matured significantly in recent years. The hybrid flash storage market to be driven by the rapid development of a wide variety of storage and memory advancements.

Data Extraction Software Market Insights - Rising demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, the data extraction software industry is booming. Data extraction software has evolved as a significant tool for studying and solving data-related problems as a result of the massive volume of data collection, storage, and capture.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trust us in critical decision making.

MarketNgage is powered by Fact.MR - our Unified Intelligence Engine, a revolutionary Market Research Subscription platform with a flexible pricing to suit your needs.

You can access all our technology research reports by signing up with MarketNgage's Market Research Subscription with FREE credits. MarketNgage is powered by Fact.MR - A Fully integrated research solution for seamless single-window access Widest coverage on emerging markets, nascent products, and disruptive technologies.

Contact:

Mahendra SinghUS Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400 Rockville, MD 20852 United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583E: sales@factmr.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integrated-asrs-systems-to-hold-major-automated-storage-and-retrieval-systems-demand-pie-301454683.html

SOURCE Fact.MR