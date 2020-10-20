Integrate The 3M™ Visual Attention Software Plugin For Adobe® Photoshop® Into Your Workflow, And Support Your Design Decisions With Data.

3M launched the new 3M™ Visual Attention Software (VAS) plugin for Adobe® Photoshop® today at the Adobe MAX 2020 Creativity Conference. Now, graphic designers, art directors and creatives of all types have access to the powerful tool described as "visual spellcheck for design" embedded within the popular design software they use every day.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005850/en/

With 3M™ Visual Attention Software, you will see what's likely to attract your audience's attention and what's distracting in your designs.

Using the VAS plugin, designers can integrate testing and insights directly into their everyday work stream, putting the unmatched power of science-based AI just a click away. The software simulates first-glance vision to quickly and accurately predict what will attract a person's attention in the first three to five seconds.

VAS can analyze almost any visual content - web page layouts, digital banners, print ads, packaging and more - and arm designers with data to help make informed creative decisions without needing to wait for results of costly market research. The five outputs give designers science-based data validating that their visual hierarchy has been met. The Heatmap report gives an easy-to-read visual overview of which areas of a design are most likely to be seen, while the Gaze Sequence report shows which four areas a person will view first and in what order. The other reports provide advanced analysis with probability scores on the likelihood of areas attracting attention and visual elements influencing those scores - data a designer can use to design smarter and refine faster.

3M was an early participant in a developer pre-release program for building plugins directly in Photoshop using Adobe's new unified extensibility platform, its modern framework for building cross-app, native look and feel plugins. Plugins for other Adobe Creative Cloud® applications will soon follow.

"We're continually exploring ways in which AI can help our users do their work quicker and more effectively," said Vijay Vachani, Senior Director of Product Management and Partner Ecosystem for Adobe Creative Cloud. "We're excited to see 3M bring the Visual Attention Software technology directly to our shared customers in Photoshop, making it easier for them to create visual content with expected user behavior in mind."

"The 3M name is synonymous with innovation, and increasingly, that means we need to focus our vision on digital advancements. Our Post-it® Brand has created a mobile app to help bridge the physical and digital worlds. The Filtrete™ Brand built a system that uses Bluetooth technology to notify homeowners when their HVAC filters need to be replaced," said Jeffrey Lavers, Executive Vice President of 3M's Consumer Business Group. "With Visual Attention Software, we're demonstrating the power of 3M science applied to the creative field - putting data science at the fingertips of designers everywhere."

To sign up for a free trial of VAS, visit vas.3M.com

About 3M ™ Visual Attention Software3M™ Visual Attention Software (VAS) stems from 30+ years of 3M research informing our understanding of the human response to visual stimuli. This legacy has been combined with tech expertise in machine learning and analytics to bring new data-driven solutions to the creative workplace. Learn more at vas.3M.com.

About 3MAt 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to the world's problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

About Adobe MAX Adobe MAX is an immersive, engaging digital experience that brings together the world's most creative minds, industry luminaries, celebrities and musicians. MAX 2020 keynote speakers and presenters include Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay, director Taika Waititi, leading actor Gwyneth Paltrow, renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz, and recording artist Tyler, the Creator. Attendees will find inspiration in the 350+ live and on-demand sessions spanning 56 hours of free content across 10 tracks, which will include the much-loved Max Sneaks, a preview of technology innovation brewing in Adobe Research. Attendees will be able to connect with speakers and Adobe product experts in live chats, and a collaborative art project will build community with participants from around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005850/en/