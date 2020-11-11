Integra By Desiccare Offers Smart Solutions For Keeping Cigars Fresh (And Cozy) This Holiday Season

Integra BOOST® will Soon be Available for Consumer Purchase Through Retail, in Convenient and Accessible Displays

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integra, a nationally-trusted name in humidity control technology, is keeping premium cigars fresh this cold and wet winter season with a variety of 2-way humidity control packs that offer a simple, safe, clean, and effective solution to a balanced environment. The Integra BOOST® line of products immediately responds and expertly adapts to any environment it is placed in by releasing or absorbing moisture as needed to ensure optimal humidity.

Integra BOOST® helps cigars maintain the right humidity level whether you store in traditional humidor or plastic bag.

"Cigar aficionados understand the importance of keeping premium cigars in an ideal environment, especially during the winter months," said Ben Blankenhorn, General Manager of Integra, Inc. "Integra BOOST® helps cigars maintain the right humidity level whether you store them in a traditional humidor or a plastic bag."

Integra BOOST® will prevent over-drying and mold growth by achieving the RH (relative humidity) level at 69% or 72%. Integra BOOST® contains no metallic salts, no harmful chemicals, and will not alter the taste or aroma of your fine tobacco. Plus, BOOST® packs can hold humidity longer than other leading humidity control solutions.

Integra BOOST® Highlights:

Salt-free formula with acid-free gas or chemical emissions

Patented plant-based, non-toxic glycerin and water formula

Adds or absorbs moisture faster than other brands

FDA compliant and safe for contact with tobacco and foods

Durable, tear-resistant outer material protects against leakage

Environmentally friendly

Each Integra BOOST® Pack comes in 8 gram and 67 gram sizes and includes a humidity indicator card for hands-free monitoring and tear-resistant and spill-proof technology for peace of mind.

Integra BOOST® Pack info:

8-gram pack preserves up to 60 grams of cigars (~5 Robustos)

67-gram pack preserves up to 320 grams of cigars (~28 Robustos)

Integra BOOST® is sold through distributors and direct-to-retailers (smoke shops, cigar shops, vape shops, dispensaries) and direct-to-consumers on Integraboost.com and Amazon.com. Also coming soon, Integra BOOST® will be available for consumer purchase through retail, in convenient and accessible displays.

About IntegraIntegra, a division of Desiccare, Inc., manufactures and sells a wide range of atmospheric controlled products for industrial, commercial and consumer use. These include Integra BOOST® 2-way humidity control products, NO-OX oxygen absorbers, and Dry-Assist moisture absorbers. Integra's top-tier products deliver consistent, dependable performance, meet high quality-control standards and are FDA compliant. Headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, Integra has laboratory, production, and distribution facilities in the U.S. and Mexico. For more information, visit www.integraboost.com.

