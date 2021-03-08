Intact Financial Corporation Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Louis Marcotte To Speak At The RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference

TORONTO, March 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Louis Marcotte, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), will participate in a virtual fireside chat as a part of the RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference on...

TORONTO, March 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Louis Marcotte, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), will participate in a virtual fireside chat as a part of the RBC Capital Markets Global Financials Conference on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 1:20 PM EST.

The full video webcast will be archived in the Events and Presentations section of Intact Financial Corporation's website for one year.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America, with over $12 billion in total annual premiums. The Company has over 16,000 employees who serve more than five million personal, business and public sector clients through offices in Canada and the U.S.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Frank Cowan Company, a leading MGA, distributes public entity insurance programs including risk and claims management services in Canada.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Products are underwritten by the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA, LLC.

