Intact Financial Corporation Chief Executive Officer Charles Brindamour To Speak At Scotiabank Financials Virtual Summit

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Charles Brindamour, Chief Executive Officer of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), will participate in a virtual fireside chat as a part of the Scotiabank Financials Virtual Summit on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 8:55 AM ET.

The full video webcast replay will be archived in the Events and Presentations section of Intact Financial Corporation's website for 90 days.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. Our business has grown organically and through acquisitions to over $20 billion of total annual premiums.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Intact also provides affinity insurance solutions through the Johnson Affinity Groups.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies.

Outside of North America, the Company provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance solutions across the U.K., Ireland, Europe and the Middle East through the RSA brands.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation