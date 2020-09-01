Intabio Joins 17th Symposium On Mass Spectrometry With Podium Presentation From Merck Highlighting ICIEF-MS Applications For Forced Degradation Studies

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intabio, Inc., a developer of analytical solutions that provides profound efficiency gains across all stages of biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing, today released details of several upcoming scientific presentations that highlight the power of Intabio's Blaze system. The presentations all are associated with the 17 th Symposium on Practical Applications of Mass Spectrometry in the Biotechnology Industry.

The most prominent presentation will be given by Dr. Daniel Donnelly, Senior Scientist at Merck & Co, Inc,. Dr. Donnelly's podium presentation titled, "Novel, Rapid Chip-Based iCIEF-MS Analysis of Therapeutic mAb Charge Variants and Comparison to Traditional Methods" will demonstrate how the Blaze System's iCIEF-MS analysis can simplify a complex workflow for a forced degradation study into a rapid, one-step analysis. His presentation is scheduled for Thursday, September 17 th, 2020 at 11:10 am PST.

The symposium will also feature a technical seminar given by Intabio's Dr. Maggie Ostrowski titled, "Meet the Blaze™ iCIEF-MS System - Direct MS characterization of Intact Biotherapeutic Charge Variants - All in 15-min." Her seminar will cover details of the Blaze System's characterization of charge variants by chip-based electrospray ionization, how Blaze interfaces to multiple MS systems including SCIEX, Thermo and Bruker and comparative data on the Blaze System to legacy imaged cIEF. She will also cover a new, customized data analysis workflow from Protein Metrics "Byos for Blaze" demonstrating the integrated iCIEF-MS analysis for rapid CQA analysis of mAb structural variants. Dr. Ostrowski's talk is scheduled for Wednesday, September 16 th, 2020 at 9:05 am PST.

"We continue to hear exceptional feedback from our partners that Intabio is moving through our product development milestones faster than expected, specifically during a time where COVID-19 is negatively impacting so many businesses." said Lena Wu, Ph.D., Intabio's CEO and co-founder. "The Merck presentation is a powerful example of the productivity impact our novel iCIEF-MS platform can have for forced degradation studies that are critical to the entire development process of mAbs and the positive impact Blaze will provide for our biopharma partners' development programs, especially during the pandemic."

The Blaze system accelerates biotherapeutic development by directly coupling imaged cIEF charge variant analysis with high-resolution MS detection for intact proteins. The system enables identification of post-translational modifications that can undermine the safety and efficacy of biotherapeutic drugs, and does it all in 15 minutes per sample, not days or weeks. With Blaze, scientists can make better, more informed decisions sooner while maintaining high product quality and speed in their development programs.

About IntabioIntabio, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based company developing analytical solutions to transform biotherapeutic development and manufacturing with products that provide early product quality characterization and profound efficiency gains across all stages of biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing.

