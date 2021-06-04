InsurTech Market To Grow By USD 21.72 Billion During 2020-2024, Alan SA And Clover Health Emerge As Key Contributors To Growth| 17,000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Insurtech market and it is poised to grow by USD 21.

NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Insurtech market and it is poised to grow by USD 21.72 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 36% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by value chain positioning, which is the leading segment in the market? The marketing and distribution segment led the market and will continue to dominate the market growth during the forecast period.

The marketing and distribution segment led the market and will continue to dominate the market growth during the forecast period. What is the major trend in the market? The integration of Big Data and AI in InsurTech will emerge as the key trend in the market

The integration of Big Data and AI in InsurTech will emerge as the key trend in the market At what rate is the market projected to grow? The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 36% during the forecast period.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 36% during the forecast period. What is the key challenge? High cost of investment will challenge the market growth during the next few years.

High cost of investment will challenge the market growth during the next few years. How big is the Europe market?46% of the growth will originate from Europe .

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alan SA, Clover Health, Cytora Ltd., Haven Life Insurance Agency LLC, Oscar Insurance Corp., Quantemplate Technologies Inc., Shift Technology, simplesurance GmbH, Trov Insurance Solutions LLC, and ZhongAn Online P&C Insurance Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The influence of digitization will offer immense growth opportunities, but high cost of investment is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this insurtech market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

InsurTech Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

InsurTech Market is segmented as below:

Market Landscape

Marketing And Distribution



IT Support



Policy Administration And Management



Claim Management



Others

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

InsurTech Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The insurtech market report covers the following areas:

InsurTech Market Size

InsurTech Market Trends

InsurTech Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the integration of Big Data and AI in InsurTech as one of the prime reasons driving the InsurTech Market growth during the next few years.

InsurTech Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist insurtech market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the insurtech market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the insurtech market across North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America

, , APAC, MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of insurtech market vendors

