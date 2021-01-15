InsureMyTrip Issues Statement Regarding COVID-19 Testing Requirement

WARWICK, R.I., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureMyTrip is tracking the latest COVID-19 travel requirements and providing insight on how travel insurance may or may not apply. This week, travel insurance agents reported a high number of inquiries from would-be travelers regarding the latest negative COVID-19 test requirement, issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, for all air passengers entering the US.

InsureMyTrip has issued the following explanation regarding testing requirements and how it relates to travel insurance:

Q: Does travel insurance cover new COVID-19 testing requirements for air passengers?

A:No. According to travel insurance experts at InsureMyTrip, travel insurance will not cover the cost of a general COVID-19 test that may be required for travel.

However, some medical plans may cover testing in the event a policyholder becomes ill during a trip and a test is ordered by a physician.

On January 12, 2021 the Centers for Disease Control issued an order requiring all air passengers arriving to the US from a foreign country to get tested no more than 3 days before their flight departs. Proof of a negative result or documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 will be required before boarding the flight. This order will go into effect on January 26, 2021. (Source: CDC)

Pandemic Travel Insurance Coverage During the coronavirus pandemic, more traditional travel insurance companies are now expanding or adapting coverage for travelers. Here are some general examples:

Reimbursement for covered medical treatment during a trip due to a COVID-19 illness

Get sick with COVID-19 and must cancel a trip by physician's order

Physician orders a quarantine before trip

Lost a job during the coronavirus pandemic by no-fault of your own

InsureMyTrip recommends travelers strongly consider a Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) upgrade. This upgrade offers the most trip cancellation flexibility and is the only option available to cover fear of travel. Full terms of coverage will be listed in state-specific policy. If eligibility requirements are met, reimbursement is up to 50-70 percent of the insured pre-paid non-refundable trip cost.

The unbiased travel insurance comparison site also released a groundbreaking "COVID-19 recommendation tool" to guide travelers towards plans that may be best suited to cover COVID-19-related travel concerns.

Note: Traditional travel insurance does not offer cancellation coverage for fear of travel, whether related to COVID-19 or not. Cancel For Any Reason is required.

