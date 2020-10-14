Insure.com Survey Shows What's Most Important During Medicare Open Enrollment

Breadth of services ranks on top by as many as 28% of respondents, with low deductibles and out-of-pocket costs closely behind

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insure.com supplies valuable information to help seniors navigate Medicare open enrollment between October 15 and December 7 this year. A survey of more than 500 people age 65 and over identifies what those with Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage value most as they consider their health insurance options for 2021:

Original Medicare

Breadth of services, including supplemental benefits -- 23%

Low deductibles and out-of-pocket costs -- 22%

Low premiums -- 16%

No referral requirement -- 11%

Provider network -- 8%

Medicare Advantage

Breadth of services, including supplemental benefits -- 28%

Low deductibles and out-of-pocket costs -- 26%

Provider network -- 16%

Low premiums -- 10%

No referral requirement -- 8%

Find the complete survey results here: Medicare open enrollment for 2021

"Seniors should take advantage of the opportunity to switch Medicare plans annually, if only to be sure their current coverage is best-suited to them," advises Les Masterson, Insure's managing editor. "Changes in Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans can occur annually meaning that coverage in place for the past may not represent the best option going forward."

Insure's guidance on Medicare open enrollment includes clear information on:

Medicare open enrollment options

Enrolling in Medicare at age 65

Selecting a Medicare plan

Medicare changes in 2021, including premium increases

Part D (prescription drug) changes for next year

Costs by Medicare plan type

Les Masterson, Insure's managing editor, is available to help Medicare participants understand Medicare coverage and costs for next year and further explain what individuals should consider when evaluating whether or not to change their Medicare plan.

