Insure.com Survey Finds Health Insurance Satisfaction Highest With Medicare

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of Medicare open enrollment, which runs from October 15 to December 7, 2020, Insure.com researchers find consumers with Medicare health insurance coverage report highest satisfaction with their plan, and those with individual health insurance indicate the lowest satisfaction scores. Individual health insurance also has its own open enrollment period from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15 in most states.

In the study of 1,000 people, Health insurance satisfaction index: Medicare wins top plan in member survey , Insure.com questioned participants about health plan costs, deductibles, service breadth, access to providers, hospitals and customer service communication. Respondents graded their health plans using a five-star rating system, with five being the highest satisfaction. The percentage of consumers showing high satisfaction in overall ratings (giving four or five stars) was as follows:

Medicare -- 78%

Medicaid -- 62%

From an employer -- 60%

Individual insurance or Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace -- 40%

Data shows that Medicare beneficiaries are particularly happy with:

Claims payments and provider networks (both received at least 80% five- and four-star ratings)

Costs (71% combined five-and four-star ratings)

At the other end of the scale, individual health plans received low customer satisfaction, with 35% of beneficiaries scoring costs and deductibles with 1 or 2 stars.

Insure.com also asked survey respondents about whether they lost health insurance this year.

"Unfortunately, 11% of respondents say they lost health insurance coverage due to job layoffs or reduced hours during this calendar year," reports Les Masterson, managing editor for Insure.com. "But only 9% of those who lost coverage went without health insurance. Many (35%) of those who temporarily lost health insurance were able to gain coverage through a spouse's health plan and another 27% were able to secure protection through an Individual or Affordable Care Act plan."

While most respondents indicate no change in healthcare utilization, many people appear to be using fewer health care services, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic:

35% say they used fewer healthcare services in 2020 than in prior years

44% say they are using the same volume of services

21% claim to be using more healthcare services

Masterson is available to comment on this study, the methodology and how this survey information may help consumers navigate both Medicare open enrollment and individual plan open enrollment for 2021 .

About Insure.comInsure.com is owned and operated by QuinStreet ,Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the FinTech, financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. The company is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. Insure.com is a member of QuinStreet's expert research and publishing division.

For 35 years, Insure.com has served as a comprehensive consumer resource for insurance information, offering expert advice, articles, news, and tools about car, home, health, and life insurance. Consumers have access to free car insurance quotes and guidance on finding the right insurance policy, saving money and solving claims problems.

Twitter: @InsureCom Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Insure

Media Contact

Jacqueline Leppla Senior Director of Public Relations QuinStreet, Inc.

Direct +1 775 321 3608 Email: jleppla@quinstreet.com LinkedIn

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insurecom-survey-finds-health-insurance-satisfaction-highest-with-medicare-301167156.html

SOURCE Insure.com