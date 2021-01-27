Insure.com's Insurance Advisor Tool Provides Comprehensive Look At 2021 Coverage Options

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To help consumers review their current insurance coverage or find new options, Insure.com releases a new tool that provides recommendations based on users' specific lifestyle needs.

The Insurance Advisor is available here: Insurance Advisor 2021: The smartest five minutes you can spend on insurance.

The Insurance Advisor tool offers information on the most common types of insurance policies:

Car: Although cost is usually the driving factor in car insurance decisions, Insure advises that people also consider what type of coverage they will need most if an accident happens. Insurance Advisor provides this insight and recommendations for comprehensive, liability and collision insurance options based on the car users have.

Home: Homeowners need enough coverage to repair or replace their home and the personal property inside, as well as pay for damages that may be caused by the people named in their insurance policy. With this in mind, Insure presents the best home insurance choices for both dwelling and liability coverage.

Health: Health insurance can be complicated, so it's important for consumers to consider their family's health needs and their financial situation when making choices. The new tool helps people understand their health insurance options among the most common types of plans on the market, including PPO, HMO and POS plans.

Life: Although life insurance is not required, it's important to guarantee that not only are policyholders' funeral expenses taken care of but plan to cover things such as debts, education and childcare for their families. Through Insure, people can learn what term and permanent life insurance policies have to offer their beneficiaries.

"The idea of shopping around for new insurance policies, or even reviewing current ones, can feel daunting considering there are so many other things going on in our lives," observes Penny Gusner, senior consumer analyst for Insure. "Insurance Advisor allows consumers to quickly complete a comprehensive review of their auto, health, home and life insurance coverage with only a few clicks of the mouse. People can identify holes or weak areas in their insurance portfolio thanks to this convenient, easy-to-use tool."

Gusner is available to elaborate on the new Insurance Advisor tool, as well as answer questions on how consumers can choose the right car, home, health and life insurance policies to meet their changing needs.

About Insure.comInsure is owned and operated by QuinStreet ,Inc. (Nasdaq: QNST), a leader in providing performance marketplace technologies and services to the financial services and home services industries. QuinStreet is a pioneer in delivering online marketplace solutions to match searchers with brands in digital media. The company is committed to providing consumers with the information and tools they need to research, find and select the products and brands that meet their needs. Insure is a member of QuinStreet's expert research and publishing division.

For more than 20 years, Insure has served as a comprehensive consumer resource for insurance information, offering expert advice, articles, news, and tools about car, home, health, and life insurance. Consumers have access to free car insurance quotes and guidance on finding the right insurance policy, saving money and solving claims problems.

