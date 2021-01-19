Insure.com Finds Best Auto Insurance Companies: Surveying 3,200 Consumers

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insure.com, a comprehensive consumer insurance guide, releases its ninth annual survey detailing the most outstanding auto insurance companies for 2021. The top ranked companies offer excellent claims handling and customer service at reasonable prices.

The top auto insurance companies in the survey ranked best overall by doing well in all metrics measured - customer service, claims and price, chief among them. Additionally, the top-rated companies show more than 95% of policyholders surveyed plan to renew with them. Results reveal customers care more about the quality of service and having claims paid on time than getting a cheap rate.

The five highest-ranking auto insurance companies for 2021 are:

State Farm

Auto-Owners

MetLife

Safeco

Geico

The complete study is available for review: Best auto insurance companies for 2021.

"Quality customer service is just as important as price," says Penny Gusner, senior consumer analyst for Insure.com. "Prices are competitive and easy to check, but policyholders say what's most important to them is customer service, and excellent customer service is the main reason why they stay with their company. Wanting to renew coverage with their company and recommending it to others are key markers of customer satisfaction."

However, not all drivers are the same. Insure's team of experts put more than 35 years of combined industry experience to work and looked deeper at the survey data. Evaluating the best companies according to specific driver profiles, they provide valuable insight for consumers to compare and find the best fit for them.

Top companies by driver specific profiles are:

Best value for price: Geico

Geico Best for discounts: American Family

American Family Best for customer happiness: Auto-Owners

Auto-Owners Best for young adults and college students: Progressive

Progressive Best for AARP members/senior drivers: The Hartford

The Best for military:USAA

Insure performs this research using one of the most unique, up-to-date, annual analyses of member satisfaction. Auto Insurers with the most market share in the nation are ranked on customer service, cost, claims service, whether policyholders plan to renew, whether policyholders would recommend the carrier, and finally, the website and/or apps' usefulness.

"We conduct this research to help consumers find a car insurance company that's right for them," adds Gusner. "It's important for consumers to find a company that meets their needs and treats them right, without overpaying."

Insure commissioned the survey of top auto insurers collecting customer ratings for 20 leading companies; many that hold multiple types of policies. More than 3,200 current customers gave feedback in the auto-specific survey. Analysis of this research is independent and editorial; the survey was not open to the general public and companies did not pay to be included.

Gusner is available to discuss the analysis of best auto insurance companies' annual survey.

