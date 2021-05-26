Insurance Software Market 2021-2025: Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The insurance software market is expected to grow by USD 7.29 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio.

Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Insurance Software Market Participants:

Accenture Plc

Accenture Plc operates its business from North America, Europe, and Growth Markets. This company offers insurance software such as Accenture Life Insurance & Annuity Platform (ALIP).

Applied Systems Inc.

This company offers insurance software such as Applied Wealth Track, Applied Wealth Mobile, and Applied iFactFind.

Axxis Systems SA

This company offers insurance software such as SIS.Net 10.

Insurance Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Insurance software market is segmented as below:

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud-based

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



MEA



South America

The insurance software market is driven by the increased use of insurance in emergent countries. In addition, uncertain catastrophic events leading to an increased need for insurance are expected to trigger the insurance software market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

