Insurance Care Direct And The Cohen Family Expand Partnership With HOPE South Florida

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance Care Direct (ICD), one of the nation's leading health benefits providers, announced today the expansion of its partnership with HOPE South Florida, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting homelessness. ICD founder Arnold Cohen and company co-chairs Seth and Brad Cohen have worked with HOPE South Florida for over a decade to feed and serve the region's homeless and food insecure population.

Beginning in 2009, the Cohen family has donated, cooked, and served weekly meals for hundreds of people experiencing homelessness. This fall, they are bringing this longstanding tradition of providing homecooked meals to those in need to downtown Fort Lauderdale. Their support will help HOPE South Florida meet a growing need as local shelters again implement lockdowns, and the coronavirus continues to impact the local economy.

"We have been blessed over these last 12 years to work with the Cohens to cook, prepare, and serve thousands of meals to members of the South Florida homeless community," said Pery Canan, A.V.P. of Shared Meals, Mobile Showers and Community Engagement at HOPE South Florida. "HOPE South Florida is delighted to continue to work with Arnold, Seth and Brad as they transition their weekly services to Fort Lauderdale, and we look forward to bringing a little joy - not to mention amazing meals - into the lives of those we serve together."

The Cohen family has helped HOPE South Florida continue its mission of bringing hope, housing, and community to the region's homeless population. HOPE South Florida serves 50,000 shared meals a year across Broward County and provides eviction prevention services, rental assistance, clothing distribution and job opportunities and training to its community members.

"ICD has always made giving back to our local community here in South Florida a priority," said ICD's Chief Executive Officer former U.S. Senator E. Ben Nelson. "Everyone here at ICD is thrilled that the Cohen family will continue our longstanding partnership with HOPE South Florida to help those experiencing homelessness and food insecurity in Fort Lauderdale. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact individuals and families in Florida, supporting those in need is more important than ever."

ICD provides meals each week to homeless and food insecure residents in Fort Lauderdale in partnership with HOPE South Florida. ICD also participates in numerous other philanthropic initiatives as part of company's established commitment to charitable giving. Details of ICD's other initiatives are available at https://www.insurancecaredirect.com/philanthropy/.

About Insurance Care Direct

Founded in 2001, Insurance Care Direct has grown into one of the largest health and life insurance agencies in the country. The Company offers a wide array of competitive products along with comprehensive software to aid insurance professionals in their sales, marketing, and lead management. Headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, Insurance Care Direct is a family-owned business and is heavily involved in the local Florida community.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insurance-care-direct-and-the-cohen-family-expand-partnership-with-hope-south-florida-301366362.html

SOURCE Insurance Care Direct