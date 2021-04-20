Insurance Bureau Of Canada Responds To 2021 Federal Budget

OTTAWA, ON, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - In her first federal budget, delivered today, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland proposed significant investments to protect Canadians from the severe weather already escalating as a result of climate change.

OTTAWA, ON, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - In her first federal budget, delivered today, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland proposed significant investments to protect Canadians from the severe weather already escalating as a result of climate change.

Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) commends Minister Freeland and the Government of Canada for ensuring climate adaptation measures are appropriately resourced as the government continues to implement its promised National Action Plan on Flooding. The budget items related to this action plan are:

$63.8 million over three years to Natural Resources Canada, Environment and Climate Change Canada, and Public Safety Canada to work with provinces and territories to complete flood maps for higher-risk areas

In addition, Finance Canada has allocated funding for further climate adaptation measures, including:

$28.7 million to improve wildfire risk mapping in northern Canada

$36.2 million over five years, starting in 2021-22, to Environment and Climate Change Canada to develop and apply a climate lens that ensures climate adaptation and mitigation considerations are integrated throughout federal government decision-making.

The budget also commits to implementing the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures by committing all Crown corporations to disclose transition, liability and physical risk by 2024.

"The federal budget proposes to invest in a wide range of climate adaptation measures that will keep Canadians safe from the escalating floods, wildfires, wind and hailstorms that are already happening as a result of climate change. In particular, we applaud the signature investments that will increase resilience to flooding, which is our greatest climate-related threat," said Craig Stewart, Vice-President, Federal Affairs, IBC.

Losses related to natural catastrophic events (events resulting in insured losses of $25 million or more) have averaged $2 billion annually between 2009 and 2020, compared with an average of $422 million per year in the 1983 to 2008 period, according to IBC data. That's more than a four-fold increase in severe weather events, which are increasingly attributed to climate change.

