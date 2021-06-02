Insurance Brokerage Market To Grow By USD 20.52 Billion Through 2025|Impacts Of Drivers And Challenges|Technavio
NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the insurance brokerage market and it is poised to grow by USD 20.52 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business. Download FREE Sample Report
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?Non-life insurance is the leading segment in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 6%.
- Who are the top players in the market?Aon Plc, Arthur J. Gallagher and Co., Brown & Brown Inc., HUB International Ltd., Lockton Companies, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., NFP Corp., Pragmatic Insurance Broking Services Pvt. Ltd., Southwest Insurance Brokers LLC, and Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?The market is driven by the increased demand for insurance policies. However, the direct purchase of insurance policies by customers will hamper the market growth.
- How big is the North America market?38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aon Plc, Arthur J. Gallagher and Co., Brown & Brown Inc., HUB International Ltd., Lockton Companies, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., NFP Corp., Pragmatic Insurance Broking Services Pvt. Ltd., Southwest Insurance Brokers LLC, and Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd. Co. are some of the major market participants. Although the increased demand for insurance policies will offer immense growth opportunities, the direct purchase of insurance policies by customers is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this insurance brokerage market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Insurance Brokerage Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Insurance Brokerage Market is segmented as below:
- Type
o Non-life Insurance
o Life Insurance
- Geography
o North America
o Europe
o APAC
o South America
o The Middle East and Africa
Know more about Techanavio's analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40862
Insurance Brokerage Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The insurance brokerage market report covers the following areas:
- Insurance Brokerage Market Size
- Insurance Brokerage Market Trends
- Insurance Brokerage Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increase in HNWIs in developing regions as one of the prime reasons driving the Insurance Brokerage Market growth during the next few years.
Insurance Brokerage Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist insurance brokerage market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the insurance brokerage market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the insurance brokerage market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of insurance brokerage market vendors
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Bancassurance Market- The bancassurance market is segmented by product (life bancassurance and non-life bancassurance) and geography (APAC, Europe, South America, North America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report
Global Alternative Finance Market- The alternative finance market is segmented by type (P2P lending, crowdfunding, and invoice trading) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download FREE Sample Report
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Non-life insurance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Life insurance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers Challenges and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aon Plc
- Arthur J
- Brown & Brown Inc
- HUB International Ltd
- Lockton Companies
- Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc
- NFP Corp
- Pragmatic Insurance Broking Services Pvt
- Southwest Insurance Brokers LLC
- Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.comWebsite: www.technavio.com/Newsroom: https://www.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-insurance-brokeragemarketReport Page: https://www.technavio.com/report/insurance-brokerage-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insurance-brokerage-market-to-grow-by-usd-20-52-billion-through-2025impacts-of-drivers-and-challengestechnavio-301302681.html
SOURCE Technavio