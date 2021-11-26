Insulin-Science Based App Launches During National Diabetes Month

CLIFFSIDE PARK, N.J., Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- November is National Diabetes Month, the perfect time to take a closer look at our health. If you thought that living with diabetes was just about counting carbs and taking medication, you should know, there's a lot more to the story. That's why DishQuo's comprehensive meal plan focuses on the underlying driver of this growing epidemic, insulin. Our goal is to help those living with diabetes and pre-diabetes and are therefore pleased to announce our launch in both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

DishQuo is a low-cost, science-based meal planning app, making eating for diabetic health simple, timesaving and enjoyable. During the month of November, DishQuo looks to partner with diabetics to help them make their health goals less stressful and more achievable by offering a free two week trial. DishQuo offers more than 1,000 exciting diabetic-friendly recipe options that take into consideration multiple factors that contribute to regulating insulin levels and increasing insulin sensitivity.

DishQuo also offers diabetic-friendly meal planning options for the whole family—whatever size that may be—alleviating stress by making it easier for the diabetic to incorporate their eating needs with the habits of their family's. People can have their meal sizes instantly adjusted for partners, their family and their guests when having company over. Meal plans will automatically account for each person in the household and even which meals will be eaten with whom.

Interested in having exclusive, first access to a DishQuo membership? Visit www.DishQuo.com . With delicious recipes crafted by culinary experts and dietitians combined with the easiest, most convenient meal planning app, a healthy life is just a few steps away.

DishQuo is an insulin science-based meal planning app focused on helping diabetics transform their health for good overall as well as improving their lives. Our vision is to pair science and technology to create the most convenient, time-saving and exciting solution for empowering diabetics to achieve their short-term goals and improve their long-term health.

