Insulet To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Insulet Corporation (PODD) - Get Report (Insulet), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod ® Insulin Management System, today announced that management will present at three upcoming virtual investor conferences:

The Canaccord Genuity 2020 MedTech & Diagnostics Forum on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. (Eastern Time)

The Piper Sandler 32 nd Annual Healthcare Conference - the presentation will be available for viewing on Monday, November 23, 2020

The Nasdaq 43 rd Investor Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

To listen to live audio webcasts of the presentations, please visit http://investors.insulet.com. Replays of the webcasts will also be available following the events.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (PODD) - Get Report, headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: www.insulet.com and www.omnipod.com.

