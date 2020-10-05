Insulet To Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results On November 4, 2020

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod ® Insulin Management System, today announced plans to release its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on...

Insulet Corporation (PODD) - Get Report (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod ® Insulin Management System, today announced plans to release its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on November 4, 2020 after the close of the financial markets. In connection with the release, management will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The link to the live call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.insulet.com, "Events and Presentations," and will be archived for future replay. You may also access the live call by dialing (844) 831-3022 for domestic callers or (315) 625-6887 for international callers, passcode is 3955144.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (PODD) - Get Report, headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to making the lives of people with diabetes and other conditions easier through the use of its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: www.insulet.com and www.omnipod.com.

