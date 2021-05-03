Insulet 2020 Sustainability Report Conveys Strategy To Deliver Growth With Purpose

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod ® brand of products, today announced the publication of its 2020 Sustainability Report.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) - Get Report (Insulet or the Company), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod ® brand of products, today announced the publication of its 2020 Sustainability Report. The report, which includes Insulet's first comprehensive sustainability strategy and materiality assessment, highlights the Company's areas of focus and performance on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues.

"As a leading medical device company serving hundreds of thousands of people living with diabetes, it is critical to implement responsible business practices that help our customers, employees, and communities thrive," said Shacey Petrovic, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This report conveys our Company's unwavering commitment to sustainable growth through the lens of important ESG issues that impact our business."

Insulet's 2020 report applies the Sustainability Reporting Standards issued by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), which are the most widespread international standards used by organizations to report their sustainability impact and performance. In addition, the report aligns with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the leading standard used by investors and public companies to ensure standardization in reporting on ESG issues and specifically how they impact financial performance.

Delivering Growth with Purpose: innovating to improve lives and preserve the planet is the vision of Insulet's sustainability strategy which focuses on three pillars: resilient operations, sustainable product innovation, and people and communities. The Company conducted a materiality assessment with key stakeholders to determine the most important sustainability topics to manage and report. In addition to gathering this important feedback from customers, employees, suppliers, investors, and others, the Company evaluated its long-term business goals and conducted a commercial analysis to develop its sustainability approach.

"As an organization poised to continue to grow as we deliver life-changing products in innovative ways, we are incorporating sustainability best practices in everything we do," said Lisa Brady, Vice President of Global Sustainability and Chief Sustainability Officer. "Developing a comprehensive strategy to address critical ESG issues is an important step in achieving Insulet's sustainability vision: to deliver growth with purpose: innovating to improve lives and preserve the planet."

With this strategy, Insulet is focused on establishing foundational programs and baselines for both immediate and long-term goals aligned with leading frameworks and best practices. The sustainability journey supports the Company's continued focus on product quality and safety, affordability and accessibility, and customer-centricity.

The full report can be found at investor.insulet.com under Environmental, Social & Governance.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) - Get Report, headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: www.insulet.com and www.omnipod.com.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements concerning Insulet's expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on its current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Insulet. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Insulet will be those that it has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond its control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2021 in the section entitled "Risk Factors," and in its other filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of its assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Insulet undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

©2021 Insulet Corporation. Omnipod is a registered trademark of Insulet Corporation in the United States of America and other various jurisdictions. All rights reserved.

