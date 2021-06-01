Instructive Business Guides Featured In LibraryBub Selection For June

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub, an industry first, is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries.

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub, an industry first, is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. Founded in 2015, it is imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, the bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska. Working in conjunction with all major libraries, the core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Celebrated novelist Sara Zarr recalls her childhood in the 1970s in San Francisco. "We didn't have money - we relied upon hand-me-down clothing, food stamps - so the whole idea of buying a book was completely foreign to me... all my reading came from the library. I remember sitting in these very low, round tables at a library... and taking the little golf pencil and filling out the slip taking it to the desk, and it was amazing to me that you could go and get free books, as many as you could carry, and come back the next week and get more." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

This month's list of remarkable books by self-publishing authors appears below. The selected publications have impressed independent critics and have been enthusiastically received by devotees and newfound readers alike. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories. Furthermore, several of the books have won awards within the independent publishing sector.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Forbidden Blossom (Book One of the Skyline Mansion series) by Nola Li Barr ISBN: 978-1732781405

Grabbing Lightning — The Messy Quest for an Extraordinary Love, by Don Marrs & Paige Marrs, PhD ISBN: 978-0925887030

Mystery & Thriller

The Mass of Men by Rachel K. Wentz ISBN: 978-1492107545

None the Wiser (Book One of the Detective Mark Turpin series) by Rachel Amphlett ISBN: 978-1913498191

Science Fiction & Fantasy

Junk Drawer at the Edge of the Universe by Steven Reed Johnson ISBN: 979-8581960813

Perilous Star (Book One of the Western Zodiac trilogy) by Alyssa Markins ISBN: 978-1735710457

Children's

Mia and Nattie: One Great Team! by Marlene M. Bell ISBN: 978-0999539446

The Not-So-Haunted House by Colonel Carney ISBN: 979-8650369851

Yoga with My Foster Mom by Zoevera A. Jackson ISBN: 978-1735204208

NON-FICTION

Biographies & Memoirs

Captain's Logbook: escaping nine to five for 24/7 by John De Silva ISBN: 978-1637350560

Business

The 10 Essential Steps of Collaboration (Book Three of the Collaborative Podcast series) by David B. Savage ISBN: 978-1775130956

Timing Is Almost Everything: 12 steps to executive success in software management by Roland Racko ISBN: 978-1546484882

Unlocking the Possible with Collaboration (Book Four of the Collaborative Podcast series) by David B. Savage ISBN: 978-1775130963

Health, Family & Lifestyle

Baking and Cooking in Switzerland: famous Swiss recipes by Lachlan Anderson ISBN: 978-8416723935

Too Busy To Diet: the best nutrition guide for busy people by Jacqueline King and Monica Joyce ISBN: 978-1736832301

Religion & Spirituality

Betting on Red: winning true peace, hope and happiness with one simple bet on red by Shawn Ward ISBN: 978-1098031046

Kleptomaniac: who's really robbing God anyway? by Frank Chase, Jr. ISBN: 978-0975521779

Self-Help

An All-Consuming Desire To Succeed by John Paul Carinci ISBN: 978-9381860311

Lifestyle of Happiness by Sofie Bakken ISBN: 978-8195087464

Children's

Axolotl!: fun facts about the world's coolest salamander by Susan Mason ISBN: 978-0995570702

"LibraryBub is the best!" says Gregory Collins, author of The Great Things You'll Do! "The high open-and-click rate is phenomenal. It translates into more sales and increased discoverability," he explains, enthusing about the immediate increase in the book's Amazon ranking.

Librarians are invited to go to http://librarybub.com to register for LibraryBub.

Independent publishers should visit http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.

