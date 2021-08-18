Institutional Real Estate Announces Promotions And Appoints Directors

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional Real Estate, Inc., the San Ramon, California-based global media company, announced today the following promotions in support of the execution of a succession plan developed by the Company's Board of Directors:

Geoffrey Dohrmann, from President and Chief Executive Officer to Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (Chairman and CEO).

Erika Cohen, from Chief Operating Officer to President and Chief Operating Officer (President and COO).

Tom Parker, from Senior Managing Director to Executive Vice President and Publisher of all Institutional Real Estate, Inc. publications.

Jenny Guerrero, from Accounting Manager to Controller.

In order to strengthen the governance of the Company, Institutional Real Estate, Inc. shareholders also have elected the following individuals to serve a one-year term on its Corporate Board of Directors:

Erika Cohen, President and COO of the Company

Lester Lockwood, the retired senior marketing and client service executive for PGIM

John McClelland, the retired real estate investment officer for the Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association (LACERA)

Cohen, Lockwood and McClelland will serve on the board with existing directors Geoffrey Dohrmann, Mark Dohrmann, Kevin McTavish and Michael Restuccia.

About Institutional Real Estate, Inc.Founded in 1987, Institutional Real Estate, Inc. is a global media company headquartered in San Ramon, California. It is the publisher of three monthly real estate publications ( Institutional Real Estate Americas, Institutional Real Estate Europe and Institutional Real Estate Asia Pacific), plus the monthly magazines Institutional Investing in Infrastructure and Real Assets Adviser (published for members of the private wealth advisory community). In addition to its publishing activities, the Company also manages IREI.Q, a subscription-based database enabling its users to track institutional investors and their investment activities, as well as the investment activities of their investment consultants, investment managers and real estate operating company partners. The Company also produces many virtual and in-person events, including exclusive, invitation-only, intimate investor roundtable events, and the Visions, Insights & Perspectives (VIP) Conference series for institutional real estate and infrastructure investors. It also is the founder and sponsor of its Institute for Real Estate Operating Companies, an exclusive, invitation-only membership organization catering to the interests of likeminded institutional investors, investment managers, consultants, placement agents and real estate operating companies sharing a common interest in forming and managing more efficient, more effective, more profitable real estate joint venture partnerships.

