Institute Of Medicine Of Chicago Launches State Of Health Of Chicago

2020-2021: Collaboration for Systemic Change in the Time of a Pandemic: WE CAN DO BETTER.

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Through June 2021, the Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC) will host over 15 interactive virtual learning sessions during the "State of Health of Chicago 2020-2021 (SOHOC)." In its 105th year, IOMC announces the theme for 2020-2021 Collaboration for Systemic Change in the Time of a Pandemic: WE CAN DO BETTER. The focus is on the extreme socioeconomic challenges, population health, community health, and the COVID-19 pandemic crisis we face in Cook County, collar counties, in Illinois, and globally. All are welcome-no cost. The Grand Convening is on Fri., Oct. 23, 2020 with several post-election sessions through 2021.

"SOHOC is designed into two phases, pre-election and post-election, to acknowledge the implications of upcoming elections. The imagined successful life is in jeopardy. We want to change that so that all thrive," stated IOMC President Cheryl Rucker-Whitaker, MD, MPH, FACP, Chief Executive Officer of NextLevel Health.

Illinois has over 310,000 COVID-19 cases with many in vulnerable communities ( ILDPH ). We must transform how our wellbeing is impacted by this virus. IOMC will evaluate how the State of Illinois and its agencies are doing, and provide a constructive report card before and after the presidential election.

For the full schedule of the pre-election Grand Convening on Oct. 23 rd and post-election programs, visit here.

Our distinguished speakers include State of Illinois Director of Public Health — Ngozi Ezike, MD; Helene Gayle, MD, CEO of The Chicago Community Trust ,and speakers from University of Chicago Medicine, Rush University Medical Center, Sinai Medical Center, Illinois Association of Medicaid Health Plans, Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, Aunt Martha's Health and Wellness, WBEZ Radio, and NextLevel Health.

We would like to thank our sponsors The Portes Foundation, Michael Reese Research & Education Foundation, Hektoen Institute, Washington Square Health Foundation, and NextLevel Health.

We can do better. We need systemic change, and as leaders, we must create actions for change. SOHOC 2020 will expand our insight and pathways for action.

­­­ About IOMC

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC) is an independent organization of distinguished leaders in the health field who collaborate to improve the health of the public. Drawing upon the expertise of a diverse membership and other regional leaders, the IOMC addresses critical health issues through a range of interdisciplinary approaches including education, research, communication of trusted information, and community engagement. Visit www.iomc.org.

