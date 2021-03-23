Institute Of Food Technologists Launches FIRST, A New Event Experience

FIRST, Food Improved by Research, Science, and Technology, is a brand-new digital experience powered by the Institute of Food Technologists designed to improve the quality, ingenuity, and sustainability of food for the world

CHICAGO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Food Technologists is proud to launch FIRST, Food Improved by Research, Science, and Technology, a three-day, AI-enabled digital experience that will take place July 19-21, 2021. FIRST will provide an interactive, solutions-oriented experience that brings together global communities to solve food-centric challenges and spark innovation to benefit the global population.

"Since the IFT Annual Event & Food Expo began more than 80 years ago, the world has evolved significantly, revealing new challenges and opportunities that must be solved by bringing global voices together," said IFT CEO Christie Tarantino-Dean. "FIRST is a new digital experience designed to be an interactive hub where global experts, entrepreneurs, and solution providers will connect to advance research, science, and technology and improve food quality, commerce, and sustainability for generations to come."

As an AI-enabled experience, FIRST will offer a personalized forum to solve problems, share knowledge, and expand strategic, global connections. New this year, FIRST will feature:

Solutions Exchange - Discover a robust matchmaking platform that will identify the providers and resources research and development professionals need to solve their unique challenges through curated one-on-one meetings and interactive showrooms.

- Discover a robust matchmaking platform that will identify the providers and resources research and development professionals need to solve their unique challenges through curated one-on-one meetings and interactive showrooms. Business Showcase - Participants will gain insights into emerging trends and leading indicators, access valuable business resources, and make strategic connections through interactive sessions, presentations, startup pitches, and showcases all designed to further career and business opportunities.

- Participants will gain insights into emerging trends and leading indicators, access valuable business resources, and make strategic connections through interactive sessions, presentations, startup pitches, and showcases all designed to further career and business opportunities. Scientific Programming - Join IFT as we explore: Zero Hunger: Will we get there? Hear and discuss the latest science, insights, research, and industry solutions addressing this important question and inspiring future food innovation.

About IFTThe Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) is a global organization of approximately 12,000 individual members from 95 countries committed to advancing the science of food. Since 1939, IFT has brought together the brightest minds in food science, technology and related professions from academia, government, and industry to solve the world's greatest food challenges. Our organization works to ensure that our members have the resources they need to learn, grow, and advance the science of food as the population and the world evolve. We believe that science is essential to ensuring a global food supply that is sustainable, safe, nutritious, and accessible to all. For more information, please visit ift.org.

