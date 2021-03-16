Institute For Supply Management® Honors 30 Under 30 Rising Supply Chain Stars

Winners represent future innovative leaders, as standout and passionate problem-solvers

TEMPE, Ariz., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Supply Management ® (ISM ®) announced the winners of the 2020-2021 30 Under 30 Rising Supply Chain Stars Recognition Program to honor global emerging leaders across various industries and supply management disciplines. The top nominee or "megawatt" winner from the 30 Under 30 is Kylie Mazurek, CPSM ®, a procurement category manager at United States Steel Corporation.

"The accomplishments and talents of this group are exceptional," said Thomas W. Derry, Chief Executive Officer of ISM. "They stand out for their entrepreneurial spirit and initiative, digital problem-solving, and abilities to drive and showcase value enterprise-wide."

Now in its seventh year, the ISM program, honors individuals who are 30 or younger and demonstrate leadership, innovation, collaboration, and other outstanding attributes--at work and through their professional associations. Intended to help bridge the talent gap in procurement and supply management, the program provides peer role models to millennials and Generation Z.

Hundreds of applications are received annually, and a rigorous review process assesses candidates based on detailed nominations provided by professional peers, leaders, and executives.

"The latest 30 Under 30 winners exemplify the new generation of supply chain leadership and demonstrate how high-performers can make an impact on the profession," said Derry.

The supply chain management profession has been in the global spotlight through the pandemic, with numerous winners involved in sourcing personal protective equipment or managing various elements of COVID-19 specific projects for their organizations.

Working in the United States, England, Singapore, Brazil, and the Philippines, the honorees are making their mark on the manufacturing, pharmaceutical, oil and gas, energy, technology, aerospace and defense, and retail industries, among others.

Megawatt winner Kylie Mazurek, CPSM ®, a motivated 26-year-old, for example, has quickly advanced through global procurement at United States Steel Corporation. She created the company's first financial hedging program for electricity, and in 2019, she delivered more than US$30 million in value. In her current position, Mazurek is responsible for strategic sourcing of ferrous scrap raw materials, managing more than $450 million in annual spend.

The full list of the outstanding ISM 30 Under 30 winners includes:

Rachael Adams , strategic sourcing lead, Apache Corporation ( Houston ).

, strategic sourcing lead, Apache Corporation ( ). Karan Agrawal , senior analyst, global operations strategy Analyst, Dell Technologies ( Chicago ).

, senior analyst, global operations strategy Analyst, ( ). Ashna Amarshi , director, procurement center of excellence - policy, risk and compliance, GlaxoSmithKline (Brentford, England )

, director, procurement center of excellence - policy, risk and compliance, GlaxoSmithKline (Brentford, ) Brandon Collins , CPA , category manager - alloys, United States Steel Corporation ( Pittsburgh )

, category manager - alloys, United States Steel Corporation ( ) Carly Cox , CPSM, category manager II, United States Steel Corporation ( Pittsburgh )

category manager II, United States Steel Corporation ( ) Alessandra Dangov, procurement agent, The Boeing Company ( North Charleston, S.C. )

procurement agent, The Boeing Company ( ) Tony Gazich , global category manager, 3M Company ( St. Paul, Minn. )

global category manager, Company ( ) Brendan Gruss , CPIM, senior category activation manager, Danone North America ( Denver )

senior category activation manager, Danone North America ( ) Chase Jackson , procurement analyst, Greystar Property Management ( Irving, Texas )

procurement analyst, Greystar Property Management ( ) Amber Jarmusz , senior sourcing specialist, Boston Scientific ( Blaine, Minn. )

senior sourcing specialist, Boston Scientific ( ) Jamal Jones , contract compliance officer, DC Water ( Washington, D.C. )

contract compliance officer, DC Water ( ) Anam Kader , CPSM, procurement manager, Shell trading and supply, Shell Oil Company ( Sugar Land, Texas )

procurement manager, Shell trading and supply, Shell Oil Company ( ) Madison King , global procurement - category manager I, United States Steel Corporation ( Pittsburgh )

global procurement - category manager I, United States Steel Corporation ( ) Derek Kroeger , sourcing lead, pep ( Cincinnati )

sourcing lead, pep ( ) Breno Lobato , senior buyer, Shell Brazil Exploration and Production ( Rio de Janeiro, Brazil )

senior buyer, Shell Brazil Exploration and Production ( ) Kylie Mazurek , CPSM, category manager II, United States Steel Corporation ( Pittsburgh )

category manager II, United States Steel Corporation ( ) Cody Patterson , CPSM, procurement specialist, Centimark Corporation ( Canonsburg, Pennsylvania )

procurement specialist, Centimark Corporation ( ) Vineet Pinnamaneni , network strategy and analytics program manager, Cisco Systems ( San Jose, Calif. )

network strategy and analytics program manager, Cisco Systems ( ) Shwetha Rangarajan , category management expert, FedEx Services ( Memphis, Tenn. )

category management expert, FedEx Services ( ) Matthew Raponi , CPSM, senior category manager - data services, Amazon Web Services ( Herndon, Virginia )

senior category manager - data services, Amazon Web Services ( ) Dan Ratterman , chief operating officer, Shady Rays ( Louisville, Ky. )

chief operating officer, Shady Rays ( ) Pedro Rocha , CPSM, senior buyer, Shell Brazil Exploration and Production (Makati, Philippines )

senior buyer, Shell Brazil Exploration and Production (Makati, ) Cory Simmons , associate commodity manager, Allegion ( Carmel, Indiana )

associate commodity manager, Allegion ( ) Dillon Tagle , senior manager, research and development procurement - laboratory and diagnostics, GlaxoSmithKline ( Souderton, Pennsylvania )

senior manager, research and development procurement - laboratory and diagnostics, GlaxoSmithKline ( ) Austin Taylor , business associate, ExxonMobil Global Services ( Spring, Texas )

business associate, ExxonMobil Global Services ( ) Emily Taylor , CPSM , contract manager, Shell Oil Company ( Houston )

, contract manager, Shell Oil Company ( ) Nikkhil Vinnakota, senior manager, supply chain, Amgen ( Thousand Oaks, Calif. )

senior manager, supply chain, Amgen ( ) Annalise White , associate director, marketing services procurement, Merck ( New York City )

associate director, marketing services procurement, Merck ( ) Charmaine Yeo , global category manager, capital equipment and MRO, GlaxoSmithKline ( Singapore )

global category manager, capital equipment and MRO, GlaxoSmithKline ( ) Gary Yeo , senior manager, research and development procurement - patient and site services, GlaxoSmithKline ( London )

All 30 Under 30 winners receive a one-year ISM membership and complimentary admittance to ISM World, ISM's virtual annual conference, May 18-20, 2021, where all winners will be recognized and celebrated.

For more details on the winners, please visit www.ISMWorld.org.

About Institute for Supply Management ®Institute for Supply Management ® (ISM ®) is the first and leading not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Its 50,000 members in more than 90 countries around the world manage about US$1 trillion in corporate and government supply chain procurement annually. Founded in 1915 by practitioners, ISM is committed to advancing the practice of supply management to drive value and competitive advantage for its members, contributing to a prosperous and sustainable world. ISM empowers and leads the profession through the ISM Report On Business ®, its highly-regarded certification and training programs, corporate services, events and the ISM Mastery Model ®. Its Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing ISM Report On Business ® are two of the most reliable economic indicators available, providing guidance to supply management professionals, economists, analysts, and government and business leaders. For more information, please visit ISMWorld.org.

