Institute For Supply Management® Announces 2021 R. Gene Richter Scholarship Winners

Four students from across the United States selected for top supply chain management award

TEMPE, Ariz., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Institute for Supply Management ® (ISM ®) has selected the 2021 recipients of the R. Gene Richter Scholarship, an award presented annually to the top supply management undergraduate students from across the United States. Recipients were determined based upon submitted essays, cumulative grade point average, demonstrated leadership, extracurricular involvement, and overall achievements as an undergraduate professional, including through internships and case competitions.

The 2021 R. Gene Richter Scholars include Julia Lower of Michigan State University, Emily Irvin of The Pennsylvania State University, Hafsa Qureshi of Wayne State University, and Bridgette Larsen of University of Tennessee. All scholars are set to graduate and enter the workforce in spring 2022.

"We are very proud to introduce the 2021 class of Richter scholars. They are the brightest and best from across the country and we truly believe they will grow to become leaders in supply management," said Nancy Richter, founder of the R. Gene Richter Scholarship Program. "This will prove to be a time when the supply chain will be reexamined and undergo many changes. Our Richter scholars will add a fresh perspective to the field with their proven leadership, creativity and initiative."

Now in its 18th year, the R. Gene Richter Scholarship provides a monetary award of up to US$10,000 in tuition assistance. Notably, recipients are also given access to an executive mentor and leader in the profession and a former Richter scholar as a junior mentor. Scholars are recognized and celebrated during the virtual ISM World annual conference May 18 - 20.

"These students represent the future leaders and trailblazers of the profession," said ISM CEO Thomas Derry. "We know each will contribute to advance and evolve supply chain management in their future careers, as they've demonstrated their commitment in their respective accomplishments thus far."

The R. Gene Richter Scholarship Program was established and named in memory of R. Gene Richter, who was a galvanizing force in the field of procurement. Richter is admired for elevating the profession to world-class stature. He led the supply organizations at The Black & Decker Corporation, Hewlett-Packard and International Business Machines (IBM). For information on the R. Gene Richter Scholarship Program and the 2021 winners, visit: www.richterfoundation.org, and www.ismworld.org.

